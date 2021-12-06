Tayshia Adams opens up about Zac Clark split on The Bachelorette Men Tell All, says ‘I’m heartbroken’

The Bachelorette host and alum Tayshia Adams speaks about her split with Zac Clark for the first time on the Men Tell All. Pic credit: ABC

During the Bachelorette Men Tell All, co-host Tayshia Adams spoke out publicly about her breakup with Zac Clark for the first time.

Usually during the Men Tell All, the contestants from the current season of The Bachelorette are put in the hot seat.

However, Tayshia’s co-host, Kaitlyn Bristowe, also used it as a moment to address the elephant in the room.

Kaitlyn Bristowe asks Tayshia Adams to speak on Zac Clark split

Kaitlyn acknowledged that observant viewers would notice something different about Tayshia right away.

“Tayshia, I want to talk to you about something. And of course, we’ve talked about this off-camera…but you’re not wearing your engagement ring,” Kaitlyn stated as Tayshia nodded.

Kaitlyn then explained why she felt it was important to bring up the matter.

“I know there’s a lot of rumors, a lot of speculation. But I do think it’s important for you to have a chance… to clear the air, have a voice for yourself,” Kaitlyn explained. “Say whatever you want to say before people get to, ya know, make the story up.”

“Can you tell us what’s going on in your relationship with Zac?” Kaitlyn asked as Tayshia became visibly more upset.

“All I have to say is that I’m heartbroken,” Tayshia responded as she began to tear up. Being that the finale special is usually filmed a couple of weeks prior, filming likely happened just after their split.

It’s likely that won’t actually be all Tayshia has to say about the breakup, but viewers will have to tune into the episode to find out for themselves.

Additionally, the fact that Tayshia is being directly asked about her split on the show may instigate more suspicion that Tayshia will get another season as The Bachelorette.

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark’s split

Tayshia and Zac were first rumored to have been taking a break on November 19. By the time the weekend came and went, Tayshia’s rep spoke out and said their relationship was over.

As Kaitlyn stated during the Men Tell All, there has been speculation over why the relationship ended.

Some say that the two want to live different lifestyles. Tayshia’s success and fame grow day-by-day while Zac reportedly doesn’t want to be in the limelight.

However, a source close to Tayshia also claimed that Zac was controlling and had jealousy issues.

They reportedly both agree that their split comes as a “relief.”

Their split came just weeks after they ran the New York City marathon together. Zac had run seven marathons before but it was just Tayshia’s first.

The two agreed to run in sync and finish at the same time. Tayshia then found herself in the hospital less than a week after the marathon.

She had a severe kidney infection, which she wanted to stress wasn’t a new issue caused by the marathon rather one that was agitated because of it.

Regardless of whomever they end up with, they’ll likely run into each other again at the next marathon.

The Bachelorette Men Tell All airs on Monday, December 6 at 8/7c on ABC.