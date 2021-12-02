Fans debate whether Tayshia Adams should get a second chance as the Bachelorette now that she’s single

The Bachelorette fans are torn on whether Tayshia should return as a lead of the series. Pic credit: ABC

Tayshia Adams is newly single after breaking up with fiancé Zac Clark and many fans are curious about what the future holds for the breakout star.

Since starring on The Bachelorette Season 16, Tayshia has been busy within The Bachelor franchise as she’s taken on the role of cohost for the last two seasons of The Bachelorette.

Despite currently being The Bachelorette cohost, some fans are expressing interest in Tayshia reprising her role as The Bachelorette lead now that she’s no longer engaged.

While some are all for Tayshia getting a second chance at love on the show, others appear to be very against it and people took to Twitter to air out their thoughts.

Bachelor Nation wants to see new faces become the Bachelorette

After seeing a clip of Tayshia hosting The Bachelorette, one commenter shared a photo of the Bachelorette beauty on Twitter.

Along with the photo, the tweet read, “Is it too soon to start talking about making Tayshia #TheBachelorette again?”

Is it too soon to start talking about making Tayshia #TheBachelorette again? pic.twitter.com/SiBP4VSUCG — Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) December 1, 2021

Those who were against Tayshia starring on The Bachelorette again voiced their perspectives with one person writing, “She had her chance. She was great but please no rehashing people.”

Another commenter expressed their own fatigue with The Bachelor choosing “rejected” familiar faces in general, saying, “It’s bad enough that every lead bachelor/bachelorette is a reject from someone else’s season.”

With Tayshia already taking a stab at finding love on The Bachelorette, one commenter shared that they’d prefer to see Natasha Parker take on the leading role after she became a breakout star on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

The fan wrote, “Tayshia already had [“her season”]! Let’s go with Natasha, just sayin.”

Some The Bachelorette fans feel Tayshia Adams deserves to finally get her own season

While plenty of people seemed to be against Tayshia returning to The Bachelorette as the lead because she already had her turn, others felt Tayshia deserves a second chance since her season was quite unprecedented.

Not only did Tayshia’s season take place during a global pandemic that kept locations extremely limited, but she also was a replacement for the original The Bachelorette Season 16 star, Clare Crawley.

As most know, Clare fell head over heels in love with Dale Moss early in her season and got engaged to him shortly after meeting him.

Tayshia stepped in after Clare and Dale left and tried to strike up love connections with Clare’s remaining men.

Some feel Tayshia deserves a season where men are cast specifically with her in mind and she can be the star right from the beginning of the season and travel with fewer restrictions.

One fan voiced their support of Tayshia being the Bachelorette, writing, “Tbh I wouldn’t hate this. She deserves a full season not the half a****, confined season she had.”

Would you like to see Tayshia Adams return as the lead of The Bachelorette or do you think it’s better to give other women a chance?

