Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark split a ‘relief’ as they had different ‘future plans’

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark go their separate ways after having separate visions for their life. Pic credit: ABC

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark broke Bachelor Nations’ hearts when their split became public, especially because they had appeared to be going strong just a few weeks prior at a major marathon.

Despite falling in love on Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette and being engaged for nearly one year, the couple decided it would be best to go their separate ways.

Now, sources are providing more insight into what led to Tayshia and Zac’s breakup.

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark have different attitudes towards fame

A source spoke with Page Six and revealed that Tayshia and Zac’s relationship essentially was slowly deteriorating over time.

The source shared, “As time went on, it became more evident that Tayshia and Zac weren’t going to work out.”

While breaking up is always hard, the source suggested that Tayshia and Zac are also relieved now that they’ve finally let the relationship go, as they both have very different futures they want to pursue.

The source expressed, “They have very different plans for the future. It’s sad, but also a relief for both of them to finally accept that they aren’t a good match.”

Part of what makes Tayshia and Zac’s future goals so different is their comfortability with fame. The source explained that Tayshia is stepping into stardom that Zac is not so interested in stepping into as well.

The insider stated, “Her star is rising so fast and he isn’t completely comfortable with the limelight.”

Tayshia and Zac’s relationship also suffered due to travel and distance

After getting engaged, Tayshia left California and moved to Manhattan with Zac. She now has her own place in New York and has no plans of leaving now that she and Zac are over.

Another source revealed, “[Tayshia] loves New York and it’s always been her dream to live there.”

Along with different visions for their future and contrasting comfortability in the spotlight, travel was also an issue in Tayshia and Zac’s relationship and the distance took a toll on them and contributed to their breakup.

Shortly after moving to New York, Tayshia was offered the major gig to host The Bachelorette after longtime host Chris Harrison came under fire and left the show. The hosting job led to Tayshia traveling often.

Meanwhile, Zac is the founder of Release Recovery which is a company that helps those suffering from addiction like he used to. Zac traveled often for business opportunities surrounding his company.

The Page Six insider declared, “When they would see each other, it started to become clear to both Tayshia and Zac that it wasn’t meant to be. They really just grew apart, even more so over the last few months…But there is hope that they can remain friends.”

Despite running the New York marathon together and finishing at the exact same time, it seems Tayshia and Zac’s paths have now taken them in two very different directions.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.