Tayshia Adams allegedly broke up with Zac Clark over ‘very controlling’ and ‘jealous’ behavior

The Bachelorette Season 16 star Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are no longer together. It turns out their relationship may have had more brewing underneath the surface than fans had realized.

Tayshia met Zac when she replaced Clare Crawley as The Bachelorette lead. However, Tayshia gave Zac the final rose, but it didn’t end up as a happily ever after for the two.

A source close to Tayshia told The U.S. Sun that Zac was “very controlling” and “intense,” and his behavior only “worsened” the more successful she became in her career.

It seems like she noticed his alleged control issues pretty early on in their relationship.

“She has asked him to work on that controlling aspect of himself, but it’s only gotten worse as their relationship went on,” the source shared.

“The more her career took off, the more controlling he would be,” they continued. “He hated not having her around a lot of the time with her being primarily in Los Angeles or traveling for filming.”

The source also mentioned that Zac had jealousy issues when it came to Tayshia’s success.

They added, “It was like they lived two separate lives. It seemed like he was jealous of her too, with a lot of new opportunities opening up for her while he stayed in her shadow.”

It reportedly boiled down to the fact that “he wasn’t secure enough to handle her success.”

How Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark’s breakup reportedly went down

For those wondering who broke up with whom, Tayshia Adams was reportedly the one who “called things off.”

The couple reportedly had a major fight last week, just a week after Tayshia’s health scare and hospital trip following the NYC marathon.

“She put her foot down after she reached her breaking point during a big fight they had last week,” the source stated.

Apparently, this wasn’t the first major fight that the couple had.

“They fought a lot and this one was bad like some of the others but it just happened to be the fight that broke the camel’s back,” they added. “Their fights would start small but unravel and explode.”

Zac reportedly wasn’t on board with the breakup and tried to “talk her out of it” so they could try to make things work.

Zac and Tayshia’s breakup announcement

Zac and Tayshia’s breakup announcement wasn’t the typical social media post that indicated things ended amicably, and it was a mutual decision — unlike The Bachelorette Season 17 couple Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes.

Neither Zac nor Tayshia have commented publicly about the breakup.

Instead, Tayshia’s rep told the world that Zac and Tayshia “are no longer a couple.”

The closest thing Tayshia did to comment on the matter was like an Instagram post with the quote, “finally I realized that I was never asking too much. I was just asking the wrong person.”

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, their breakup came just days after a source disclosed that they were taking a break and that it “didn’t look good.”

