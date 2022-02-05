The Bachelor spoilers: Who wins Clayton Echard’s final rose?

Clayton Echard’s final winner has been revealed. Pic credit: ABC

Warning: If you don’t want to know who wins Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, read no further.

According to the spoilers, the winner of Clayton’s final rose and his heart has finally been revealed. It’s taken a while for this spoiler to be put out into Bachelor Nation, but they believe they have the answer.

Who does Clayton Echard choose for his winner on this season of The Bachelor?

The winner of Clayton’s heart is supposedly….Rachel Recchia.

Clayton had revealed in interviews after filming that, “I did find love…I was a little skeptical going into the whole journey, but I’m so pleasantly surprised that things worked out much different than I thought. Again, I’m just so excited to watch it back and have everyone else watch it as well.”

He may not be too excited to watch back all of the footage with Shanae and his intimate moments with her after he has found out all of the horrible things she did and said to the other women. Still, it was a learning experience for him, as he has said on social media since.

Rachel is a 25-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida, and has been on Clayton’s radar since the very first episode. Through their one-on-one time already this season, viewers can see the true connection they have.

Who are Clayton’s Final Four women?

Apparently, according to Reality Steve, the final four who had been left vying for Clayton’s heart were Rachel, along with Susie Evans, a 28-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, Serene Russell, a 26-year-old elementary teacher from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Gabby Windey, a 30-year-old ICU nurse from Denver, Colorado.

However, after hometown dates with all four of those women, Clayton sent Serene home without a rose.

Who are Clayton’s Final Three?

The final three women and Clayton then flew to Iceland for the Fantasy Suite and one-on-one day dates. Supposedly, it’s in Iceland when Clayton tells all three women that he loves each of them, and there is some controversy because he announced to the final two that he slept with both of them.

The final two are uncertain still at this time

Who are those final two women? Well, there seems to be some debate about who is eliminated third and who makes it to the final two.

According to spoiler alerts, Clayton’s final two ladies are either Rachel Recchia and Susie Evans, or Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, but different spoilers say different things.

At least there will still be that surprise, for now anyway. So while we’re not completely sure who the final two will be, we do know who has won over Clayton’s heart, and that is Rachel. Congratulations to the happy couple. Now, hopefully, they make it to the After the Final Rose still intact.

The Bachelor airs Mondays 8/7c on ABC.