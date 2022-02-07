The Bachelor Shanae Ankney dishes on the 2-on-1 and ‘apologizes’ to the house

More Shanae Ankney on tonight’s episode of The Bachelor. Pic credit: ABC

As Shanae Ankney and Genevieve Parisi get ready for the epic return of the 2-on-1 date, they go on this date with Clayton Echard on the upcoming episode of The Bachelor.

The women have some things to say, including both Shanae and Genevieve. As the preview began, Genevieve is shown saying, “Shanae is toxic,” and Sierra continues with, “She’s got to go.”

Clayton is then seen talking to the cameras and saying, “I need to see who the real Shanae is…I see one side. It seems like the rest of the house sees another side.” In fact, Clayton’s date card reads, “Into the falls your journey goes, only one comes out with a rose.” During the date, Clayton can be seen getting up with the rose and going off by himself as he says, “My head is spinning right now.”

Shanae, of course, has something snarky to say as she talks about Genevieve and going on the 2-on-1 by saying, “This is the last trash bag I want to take out.”

Genevieve is seen telling the cameras, “I just hope her true colors come out.”

On the date, Shanae can then be seen yelling into the waters to Genevieve, “Hope you can swim! See ya!” Shanae obviously feels confident about winning the rose and that Clayton plans to send Genevieve home and not her.

In another clip, Shanae is seen on camera saying, “I have a plan. I’m gonna push her in the falls.” Again, she comments on Genevieve and the depths she is willing to go with her villainous behavior and win. Even though she is being facetious, it’s the fact that she still says it.

Shanae apologizes to the house?

Also, in the Episode 5 preview, Shanae can be seen gathering all of the women together in the house and standing up by herself. She is choking up and crying as she states a shocking apology.

Shanae starts by saying, as she is shaking and crying, “I’m really sorry. It wasn’t my intention to hurt any of you guys.” The women are nodding, and some are even getting teary-eyed themselves. This is all they wanted from Shanae for weeks now.

But then, off-camera, in an interview, Shanae exclaims, “I need an award for that performance.” She then says, “This is Meryl Streep,” and putting her hand by her chin, “and this is Shanae,” moving her hand up past her head.

It sounds like the same ole Shanae; nothing about her has changed or been sincere and genuine.

Will Bachelor Nation and the women ever get a genuine apology out of her? Who can take her seriously after seeing her “performances” on the show now anyway?

The Bachelor airs Mondays 8/7c on ABC.