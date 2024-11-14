The Bachelor Season 29 premiere date revealed

Grant Ellis had quite the journey on The Bachelorette Season 21, with viewers connecting with his desire to build a future centered around Jenn Tran.

While he didn’t win the season, he will be given the opportunity to hand out the roses on The Bachelor Season 29.

We’ve known this for several months, but ABC has now confirmed when Grant’s search for love will resume.

As part of ABC’s midseason premiere dates, the network confirmed that The Bachelor Season 29 will debut on Monday, January 27, 2025, at 8/7c.

As has been the norm for several years, the episodes will be two hours long, but the network has made a surprise announcement about what will air after the show.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which made a splashy debut on Hulu earlier this year, will unspool its first season on Mondays at 10/9c, which should make for a dominant one-two punch for ABC this winter.

The Bachelor is joining forces with The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

There should be audience crossover between the two shows, but the move highlights that ABC is being used to attract viewers to various fellow Disney-owned series that stream.

Of course, this type of content is much cheaper because it wasn’t made for network TV.

Then again, Hulu has picked up a 20-episode second season of the unscripted series, so getting all eyes on it before the sophomore season debuts isn’t a bad idea.

It’s been a big year for Bachelor Nation, beginning with Joey Grazieadei’s season of The Bachelor and continuing with Jenn’s season of The Bachelorette.

The Golden Bachelorette wrapped up its freshman season this week, with Joan Vassos getting engaged to Chock Chapple in the finale.

The good news is that they’re still together, so we believe this relationship will endure.

Now, all eyes are on Grant to see if he will finally find happiness and a lasting connection with one of the many women who will show up at the Bachelor mansion.

The Bachelor franchise remains a solid performer for ABC

While there have been questions about the long-term viability of the Bachelor franchise in a difficult TV market, all of the shows have been firing from all cylinders due to casting upping their game over the last few years.

We don’t currently know who is in contention for Grant’s heart on Season 29, but there’s a good chance we’ll have to wait until December for the official cast photos.

ABC has been holding off on beginning the promotional train until The Golden Bachelorette’s conclusion.

What are your thoughts on the premiere date? Are you excited about Grant’s search for love?

The Bachelor Season 29 debuts Monday, January 27, at 8/7c on ABC. You can stream full episodes on Hulu.