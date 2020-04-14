The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart spoilers: Which couple broke up after the finale?

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart premiered last night on ABC. The first episode brought a dose of Bachelor with lots of songs and a bit more drama than usual.

And while some hardcore fans tuned in, others had already decided prior to the show airing that this wasn’t something to watch.

But this show brings just as much drama as other shows, as one of the final couples has already called it quits. And based on information from Reality Steve, the split was predictable.

Even though he wasn’t planning on spoiling this season, Steve reveals he has gotten lots of information about Trevor on the show. As it turns out, he’s part of the couple that has split.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart finalist was dumped shortly after finale

On Twitter, Reality Steve revealed that one of the final couples, Trevor and Jamie, have already split. The finale was filmed two months ago, but they are no longer a couple.

(UPDATE): One thing to add to the #ListenToYourHeart finale spoiler: Trevor already broke up with Jamie. For anyone that knows anything about Trevor’s past, this isn’t the least bit surprising. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 13, 2020

Without going into detail, Steve revealed that he isn’t surprised to hear this news, as Trevor supposedly has a past with women, relationships, and cheating.

Other than Trevor and Jamie, Chris and Bri were in the finals and they ended up taking the title of the first The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.

Both Chris and Bri and Trevor and Jamie are a couple. Chris and Bri told each other they loved each other on camera before their finale performance. Chris Harrison said they were the first couple to do so. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 13, 2020

Oh yeah, in the finals, Trevor and Jamie sang an original song then “Speechless” by Dan and Shay. Chris and Bri sang “Give Me Love” by Ed Sheeran and “To Make You Feel My Love” – the Adele version. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 13, 2020

On Twitter, Steve had brought up Trevor’s past back in February when the finale was filmed, sharing that Jamie was in for a rude awakening. As it turns out, she would be single just a few weeks later.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart constant has a shady reputation

While we don’t know all the details about Trevor’s past, Reality Steve has revealed that women have reached out to him with information about Trevor.

“He’s got a laundry list of women coming out of the woodwork who’ve called him a dog, a player, a cheater, and just not a good guy at all,” Steve wrote on his website about Trevor.

He also shared that Jamie is the winner with Trevor, writing, “SPOILER: it’s Trevor. And shocker, he’s already broken up with her. I have no idea if he cheated, but judging from his past, nobody should be the least bit surprised he didn’t even last 2 months with her.”

But this isn’t all he has written about Trevor. When The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart was filming, Steve shared that people had come forward with information about him, revealing that he was a dog. In fact, more than 10 women had reached out to him about Trevor.

“Everything I’ve gotten about him after this cast was announced were women coming forward talking about what a dog he is. And just after tweeting last night, 4 more women emailed to tell me what a f*ck boy he is,” wrote Reality Steve in a separate article.

He went on to state that, “So Jamie has no idea what she’s in for once this is all said done. He will leave her in a heartbeat when this is over. I’m in double digits now of women who’ve contacted me telling me about this guy and his playboy ways.”

At the time, he predicted that Trevor would dump Jamie as soon as the show was over. Now, two months after the finale, the two are reportedly not together.

That drama is up there with Bachelor drama. Even though the show was originally mocked after the trailer first aired, it sounds like this kind of drama could put this show on the map.

At the very least, this show could result in new people on Bachelor In Paradise this year or next year.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.