The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart could result in new people on Bachelor In Paradise

ABC is launching yet another Bachelor-related show for fans. This one is based on music and is called The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart. The show will premiere on Monday, April 13, at 8/7c on ABC in The Bachelor’s usual Monday timeslot.

On this show, 20 single men and women who are talented musicians will search for love through music. The contestants will sing songs as individuals and as couples with the goal of finding that special someone that they have chemistry with.

The couples will also go on dates as The Bachelor, but the dates will center around music. They will explore relationships, and the structure could be similar to The Bachelor. Rather than a rose ceremony, the couples will perform together and get scored. The couples with the highest scores will move on until one couple is left.

“This is an evolution of The Bachelor franchise,” ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke has revealed about this new show. “It is an attempt to capture what we all know, which is that love and emotion and music are intertwined.”

Reality Steve offered his take on this new show, saying that he had no plans on spoiling this show. He’s sticking to The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise.

Steve did mention Jed Wyatt from The Bachelorette isn’t one of the contestants for Season 1, but the person on the show is a recognizable face.

Additionally, Steve guesses that this new show will have a crossover with other Bachelor shows, so fans shouldn’t be surprised if some of these musicians will end up on Bachelor In Paradise this summer.

The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart will bridge the time gap between The Bachelor and The Bachelorette this spring, resulting in continuous Bachelor shows from January to September.

The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart will premiere on Monday, April 13, at 8/7c on ABC.