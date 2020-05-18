The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart liveblog: Season 1, Episode 6

When last we met, this merry group of neuroses and unnecessary vocalization, recovered from their whole fourteen seconds of devastation after Julie and Brandon departed, hopped on separate tour busses and drove to Vegas. The highlight of this was Rudi and Chris stopping for no apparent reason at a motel featuring an exciting series of wall stains.

Then there was a performance at which Natascha handed a microphone to Ryan while he attempted to play the guitar – which greatly angered that one guy from Train. They were eliminated.

And now the remaining couples, along with every obnoxious bachelorette party in a five-state radius, are headed to Nashville for the finale.

It begins at 8 p.m. Let’s all choose an organ we’re gonna listen to.

Welcome back.

-Aw man, they’re stuffing them on an airplane. What happened to the tour buses?

-There’s a fantasy suite on the line!!!!!!

-Trevor: Jamie “has had my back” and “she genuinely cares about me.”

Oooooooowww.

-Daddy Chris is on stage and wants the couples to join him! Trevor is thinking that he will move to Nashville to be with Jamie, where she lives!

wait what

-But first you’re gonna work on your relationships. On a date. The Most Important Date! With a Fantasy Suite card.

See, how is this a thing? They’ve been staying in hotel rooms and busses and the same house and really how is this “the next step” and basically they just wanted to include the words “Fantasy Suite” and Chris and his windbreaker are done with all this bye.

-The music of Whitney Houston and Faith Hill/Tim McGraw are now involved. I thought most of them were songwriters? Why aren’t they… never mind.

-Matt is freaking out which means Rudi is freaking out. She’s not stupid. She knows.

-Oh man Jamie is already planning their entire lives and futures and dog park visits in Nashville. Yiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiikes.

-If any of these people could assign one note per syllable I’d declare them the winners right now. Right. Now.

-It’s Rudi in the Pile of Pillows and also a coat. Fierce!

-Matt wants to Talk. Rudi de-pillows. Matt admits that Daddy Chris has freaked him right out and “I feel like I can’t get there.”

And if he’s trying to just warn her, “Hey, I’m not in love with you after 72 hours,” that’s great and honorable and everything, but sheesh, man, just ride the dolphin off into the sunset.

-crying

-That’s all I have to report

-more crying

-somebody swore

-update as conditions warrant

-They’re gonna continue this conversation in the bathroom. Real Fantasy Suite stuff.

-Matt: You mean so much to me! I care for you! The last thing I want to do is see you crying! I really care about you! I’ve had so much fun! We will be Forever Bonded! This is like when my three-year-old nephew tried to stop his baby sister from crying by saying “But I like you.”

-Oh wow, really? They’re really leaving? They’re really leaving because he’s not madly in love with her after like a day and a half. Why couldn’t he just have…? Was he afraid that Chris Harrison would look sternly at him? He already told Rudi he was moving slower–in other terms, like a normal person–and this is just…

I would throw him under the Limo of Tears. Dumb.

-Matt is real real sad that he “took from her” the opportunity to perform before more people and “I’ll be questioning this for a while” and WHATEVER.

-This is Jamie and Trevor’s Fantasy Suite. It’s at least as exciting as the sidewalk holes currently flooding outside on the lawn.

-Oh wait, it’s not even the Fantasy Suite? Where are they even sitting then? And there’s an actual key in the envelope from like a medieval convent?

-Bri and Chris are the least drama-y people ever involved with anything ever Bachelored. Her dress has wavy sparkly sleeves and it’s awesome. Her hair is basically a high ponytail and it’s not awesome.

-Bri’s name is three letters and one syllable and yet Chris has found it necessary to shorten it to “B.”

-Chris Harrison has very nice handwriting. I’m completely sure that’s his handwriting.

-Bri: You’ll have no sex tonight and like it.

Chris: Alright

-See, why can’t they just go to the Fantasy Suite? You don’t have to have sex in the Fantasy Suite. You can just hang out in the Fantasy Suite. Or have un-sex.

I would elaborate on this but I’m pretty sure my godson reads these and I already do a sadly lax enough job regarding A Good Example where he’s concerned. So I’m just gonna tell them they’re dumb and missing out free breakfast.

-Trevor’s delivering an interview in his hotel bathrobe. Jamie pets his arm. Not entirely sure if she’s petting his actual arm or the robe. Either way, please put clothes on.

-Chris and Bri rehearse and are screwing! Up!

-See, Jamie and Trevor have like their own entire Vegas buffet up in the Fantasy Suite with doughnuts and French toast and potatoes I don’t know what-all and Bri and Chris are acting like they had to make do with the last carton of semi-warm orange Yoplait in the Holiday Inn ice bucket. Which they probably had to.

-In case you’re wondering how much longer we have to stare at these two couples, it’s an hour. An. Hour.

-Concert. That is a lot of screaming from this crowd for people they’ve never heard of.

-Now I see what these busking and backyard Great Value cheese dates were about: They were saving up for Chris Harrison to rent a tux.

-The judges are: Further “Bachelor Royalty,” Taye Diggs (oh Taye), and… friggin’ Jewel.

-But Wait There’s More! It’s Tom Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson!

Trying to decide whose presence here is the funniest is by far the most entertaining thing I’ve seen these past two months.

-Trevor and Jamie with a country arrangement of “Unchained Melody,” which is nice. And they still have another song! Scared Chris!

-Well, let’s hear from Bri and Chris, and– uh… Trevor and Jamie are singing the other song now? Right now? Okay.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.