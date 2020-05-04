The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart liveblog: Season 1, Episode 4

How are you doing? Is your city open? Mine is still all clampty-clamp, but today, I drove my mother to the foot doctor.

It was her first time out of the house in seven weeks. It was my first visit to anywhere other than the grocery or a drive-thru.

At first, we were excited, but then we realized how very sad this was, and that there was a lot promised, but, in the end, not a lot of actual content or moments to elevate the human spirit.

In other words, it was pretty much like watching Listen to Your Heart, only with orthotic inserts.

Anyway. Need a peaceful quarantine retreat? You won’t find it on anything Bachelor-originated, where the crying is mascara-filled, the hair long, and the journeys emotional.

But we’ll have fun. See you at 8.

Welcome back.

-Savannah believes “in what Brandon and I have” and he “would have been a little heartbroken if I’d woken up without you today.” Stick a pin in this one, kids. I have a feeling we’ll be coming back to this.

-Chris is much more jovial today. “Come on in and join me!”

-BUT THEN. He chides the departed Beckah and… whoever that guy was… for not having a connection, a Bachelor mortal sin.

-They’re going on dates. BUT. With other people. “I am going to put this relationship to the ultimate test!” Chris thunders from atop Mt. Weird Lighting

-Jamie and Ryan. Chris and Rudi.

Julia and Brandon. There’s a shocker.

-Chris wants to see really strong committed couples only sitting in this room. Chris has become a fourteen year old who takes to Twitter to wish happy Valentine’s Day to Josie Canseco and Logan Pual and Josie Canseco and Logan Paul only.

-Julia to Sheridan: I don’t think anything will change!

Sheridan: sigh

everyone watching: sigh

-This sucks. I like Sheridan. I like Sheridan because Sheridan reads.

-Sheridan: “Every time she’s been conflicted she’s ended up choosing me.” Be…cause…Brandon… rejected her…but… okay, at least you’re literate.

-Rudi, you seem cool, but the blue and white checked pants need to leave.

-Chris shows up. Oh, but Rudi’s not dressed for the date yet… oh, okay they’re… leaving. She’s leaving. In those pants. On a date.

-Rudi and Chris have a date and awwwwww, they’re such nice buddies.

-It’s such a cool date, this picnic in a beautiful…. wtf. WTF, the picnic is like ten yards away from the house. This is the Dollar Tree of dates.

-Jamie and Ryan get a spa day. I would file suit.

-And Julia and Brandon go to the freaking Roxy and write a song with an actual songwriter. See, what’s happening here is the producers knowing darn well and good that Rudi and Chris are going nowhere so they get a snack in the backyard, and they’re putting Julia and Brandon together creatively, and I’m not even very good at plots, people.

-Surprise! Julie and Brandon are going to perform their very on song here at the Roxy! Julia says she’d normally be nervous about this kind of thing, but not tonight! Because Brandon!

-Meanwhile Sheridan is writing his own song about Julia.

Surprise!

-Sheridan plays his song. He says “Comin’ Back” many, many times.

I’m fairly certain the song is called “Comin’ Back.”

-Julia: “I’m pretty sure I’m falling for Brandon.”

Surprise!

–MERLIN CRYSTAL SIGHTING

-Brandon: “I wanna talk to you soon, okay? Talk to you soon. It’s gonna be okay.” Holy friggin’ crap, this guy knows when to hold ’em and knows when to ’em him. This is some Grade A dangle bait.

-I was fascinated and completely on-board with this commercial featuring a woman struggling with her eyeliner, a deep and persistent problem in these parts, so I watch most attentively, seeking the name of the miraculous eyeliner which will remove this stumbling block from my life forever more, annnnnnnnd… it’s for makeup remover. I hate it here.

–

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.