The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart liveblog: Season 1, Episode 3

Last week, on Episode 2, we were introduced to the following:

– A love pentagon

– The poignant reminder that a pretty woman named Cheyenne was in the house for three weeks but all of .000000000001 seconds of screentime. You’re not allowed to know anything else about it.

– How to arrange three different dates for $0.00

– Trevor, of American Idol fame, also apparently is of cheating-on-his-girlfriend fame. His date, Jamie, who was first introduced crying over the fact that “every guy I’ve ever dated has cheated on me” reacted by bending over into a pillow and then being all “meh.”

– Every single commercial concerned itself with the quarantine, here on this show you sat down to watch in order to forget about the quarantine.

– One of the men was labeled a “celebrity impersonator.” Nothing else has been said about this, by anyone, at any time. And so… we wait.

– I do not miss being single.

Let’s see what happens next tonight at 8.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.