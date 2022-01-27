The Bachelor pays tribute to Clint Arlis shortly after his passing

The Bachelor remembers former contestant Clint Arlis. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Season 11 star Clint Arlis was honored by The Bachelor franchise on the latest episode of The Bachelor.

At the end of The Bachelor Season 26’s third episode, a title card paid tribute to Clint Arlis after his unfortunate passing.

The Bachelor keeps Clint Arlis in loving memory

The Bachelor is known to end on a lighthearted tag at the end of the episode. However, this time around, the show put up a black title card in remembrance of Clint Arlis.

The title card read, “In loving memory” along with adding, “Clint Arlis 1987-2022”

Clint Arlis was 34 years old when he passed away, and it is not yet known publicly what caused his tragic passing.

Clint was introduced to Bachelor Nation in 2015 when he debuted on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette. Interestingly, Kaitlyn Bristowe made a guest appearance on the very episode of The Bachelor that paid tribute to Clint.

Clint clearly made quite an impact on his community, especially the wrestling community.

His coaches have reflected on his memory and legacy since his passing, noting that his loss is unimaginably heartbreaking and that he was a hard worker, great competitor, devoted friend, and loving son to his parents Tom and Jamie, and his younger siblings who he was reportedly very close with.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kaitlyn Bristowe addresses Clint Arlis’ passing

Kaitlyn Bristowe reflected on her former suitor, Clint Arlis, in a since-expired Instagram story.

In the story, The Bachelorette cohost shared, “This is an Instagram story I did not think I’d be doing tonight but Clint, who was on my season of The Bachelorette – I’m gonna say tragically – he’s tragically passed. [He was] 34 years old.”

Kaitlyn continued, “I’m not sure what happened [or] how it happened, but all I want to say is knowing him from the show, even though things didn’t end on the best terms for us, from his time on the show until today, I have heard nothing but incredible things about that person from his peers, his students, his coaches, his teachers, his friends, his family. Clint was very well-respected in his world.”

Clint was also remembered by other Bachelor Nation stars who paid their respects to the skilled wrestler. Some Bachelor Nation stars who honored Clint’s memory include Kaitlyn Bristowe’s fiance Jason Tartick and former Bachelors, Ben Higgins and Nick Viall.

Clint will always be remembered by Bachelor Nation.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.