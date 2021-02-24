The Bachelor looking for someone outside of Bachelor Nation to host After The Final Rose

Who will host The Bachelor Matt James’s After The Final Rose? Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor’s finale special After The Final Rose will most likely be hosted by someone outside of the franchise after Chris Harrison temporarily stepped down from his hosting duties.

The Bachelor Nation is a strong force and many viewers suspected that the franchise would ask one of its alums to step up and host After The Final Rose.

JoJo Fletcher stepped up and hosted The Bachelorette mid season while Chris had to quarantine.

However, it appears that the franchise will be looking for someone who has never appeared on the series to host ATFR.

A source close to a member of The Bachelor production team told TMZ that the franchise is looking for an “outsider” to host the finale special.

Reportedly, The Bachelor had already asked former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay but she declined. This doesn’t come as too much of a surprise considering she has expressed that she likely wouldn’t renew her contract with the franchise if changes regarding diversity weren’t made.

She has reportedly recommended FS1 sports analyst Emmanuel Acho. His experience covering diversity on a public platform makes him a strong candidate.

However, production has reportedly not reached out to him. Regardless, following the recent controversy surrounding Matt James’ frontrunner, Rachael Kirkconnell, a person of color will likely be hosting ATFR.

Who do fans want to host the finale?

Rachel was a top contender among The Bachelor fans to take over Chris’s hosting duties.

Many fans responded positively to how Rachel handled her Extra interview with Chris.

Rachel questioned him on Rachael’s racist social media presence including pictures from an Antebellum-themed party.

After Chris attempted to defend Rachael, Rachel stood her ground and challenged him.

After Rachel took herself out of the picture, fans were pushing for Tayshia Adams, the most recent Bachelorette.

As far as Bachelor Nation outsiders, fans have also pitched Trevor Noah and Keke Palmer.

What to expect for After the Final Rose

Even though Chris won’t be there to tease that it’s the most dramatic season finale yet, viewers can still expect plenty of drama.

Rumors have recently leaked that Matt has broken up with his final choice.

Additionally, the drama involving frontrunner Rachael will likely be a hot topic. This is the first time that Rachael will appear on camera since her racist social media behavior has been leaked.

While she has since issued an apology, she will likely have to rehash another apology during her first on-camera appearance since filming has wrapped.

Matt has recently spoken out about the controversy surrounding Rachael and has stated that it has ignited many serious conversations in his life.

Many believe that one of these convos was Matt breaking up with Rachael.

Viewers may have to wait until the finale to find out for sure.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.