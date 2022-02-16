The Bachelor Jen Saviano and boyfriend Landon Ricker share gender reveal for first baby

Jen Saviano and her boyfriend have revealed the gender of their baby. Pic credit: @jensav11/Instagram

Jen Saviano, a former contestant on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor, as well as Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, has found love with her boyfriend, Landon Ricker, as well as the baby she is expecting with him.

The Bachelor Nation alum took to her Instagram page to post a video of a gender reveal for both she and Landon, as well as her fans and viewers. Peering into the box, Jen and Landon found out the secret they had been waiting for… they are having a baby boy!

Jen Saviano and her boyfriend, Landon Ricker, are having a boy

When Jen and Landon looked in the box during the gender reveal, the first thing they saw was a big blue bow when they took off the lid, opened their eyes, and looked inside.

There were also tiny little blue socks attached to the sonogram photo of their baby in a frame. As the two realized they were having a boy, Landon threw his arms up in the air, and the two embraced as Jen cried tears of joy.

Jen attached a collage of photos turned into a video for her Instagram page. She captioned the post, “my best friend. my boys.”

Also included in the video is Landon kissing Jen’s bare belly bump, as he lays her down on the bed. Jen was sporting a tight, black, one-piece outfit to show off her adorable bump.

The video started with notes of congratulations for the first-time parents and ended with their sonogram of their Baby Boy. Jen and Landon revealed the news of their pregnancy on January 25, 2022, and Jen has been adoringly and proudly showing off her growing belly ever since.

The gender reveal was done and put together by SneakPeekGender, which takes an early DNA test, and finds out whether parents will be having a boy or girl.

Bachelor Nation reacts to Jen Saviano’s baby news

Bachelor Nation alum, Amanda Stanton, was the first to comment on Jen’s Instagram post as she exclaimed, “so sweet congrats Jen!!!”

Also, @bachelorspill wrote to Jen, “yayyy congratulations!!”

Pic credit: @jensav11/Instagram

Bachelor Nation babies and Jen’s Bachelor franchise timeline

There has been a lot of baby news in Bachelor Nation lately. Not only are Jen and Landon expecting, but Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon just welcomed their boy, Dawson. Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk had a son as well, named Gates, and Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch also had a baby boy, whom they named August.

Jen competed for Ben Higgins’ final rose in his season of The Bachelor but was sent home week 5. She then tried again to find love on Bachelor in Paradise, Season 3, but while she found a relationship with Nick Viall, he just couldn’t say those three little words to her in the end; thus, their relationship ended. She tried once more for Season 6 of BIP, but again, left empty-handed.

After her multiple failed attempts to find love through The Bachelor franchise, Jen seems to have found it with Landon.

The Bachelor airs Mondays 8/7c on ABC.