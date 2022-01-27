The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer reveals who to watch out for on this season

The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer tells fans to keep an eye on Sarah Hamrick this season. Pic credit: ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

The Bachelor’s Sarah Hamrick is one to watch according to the show’s host, Jesse Palmer.

“Keep your eye on Sarah,” Jesse opened up on an episode recap he posted to his Instagram story.

Sarah Hamrick had her first one-on-one with Clayton Echard on this week’s episode, where the two bonded during an overwhelming date.

Although the couple spent the day portion of their date completing a scavenger hunt in their underwear, it was the night portion of the date where they were able to truly cement their growing connection.

Sarah Hamrick moves fans with her adoption story

“She opened up to Clayton on her one-on-one about being adopted and how that’s made her always feel like she’s second choice and how that’s affected what she’s looking for in love,” Jesse said.

Pic credit: @jessepalmer/Instagram

Both Clayton and fans seemed moved by Sarah’s story, and she took to Instagram to thank everyone for their support.

“thank you @bachelorabc @abcnetwork for allowing me to share my story,” Sarah wrote. “and thank you to everyone who has shared your stories with me.”

“I came into this with the intent of being completely transparent about myself, not only to Clayton, but to all of you in hopes that if someone watching related to anything I said, you’d hear it and know you’re not alone.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Clayton gave Sarah the date rose at the end of the night, ensuring she will stay around at least for another week. Jesse appeared to hint there’s a chance she might be around much longer, however.

“She’s received two date roses from Clayton thus far,” Jesse said to his story. “So Sarah – she’s getting a lot of validation early.”

Jesse was referring to a group date rose that Sarah has also received from The Bachelor.

Jesse Palmer calls Clayton Echard’s actions “bold”

This isn’t the first time Jesse has given fans a behind-the-scenes look at this season. Jesse, who was The Bachelor lead of Season 5, has been open about his ability to relate to Clayton’s experiences and emotions.

He recently opened up about how different this season has been with Clayton as the lead, as he is willing to take chances and make choices no other lead has before.

“Clayton don’t play – took Cassidy’s rose back. It’s the first time a Bachelor has ever done that,” Jesse said in an Instagram story.

“He talked about how his biggest fear was falling for someone that wasn’t there for the right reasons. He felt like he already had trust issues with Cassidy, so a bold move early by Clayton.”

Sarah, however, appears to be on Clayton’s good side for the time being, according to Jesse Palmer.

The Bachelor returns on January 31st at 8/7c on ABC.