The Bachelor contestant Sarah Hamrick on why her date with Clayton Echard was ‘overwhelming’

Clayton Echard and Sarah Hamrick’s date on The Bachelor consisted of a scavenger hunt in their underwear. Pic credit: ABC

Feeling the pressure of Clayton Echard’s last intimate one-on-one consisting of helicopter rides and yachts, The Bachelor contestant Sarah Hamrick said her date was overwhelming.

Forced to do a scavenger hunt in their underwear in the middle of Downtown LA, the date hosted by former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin centered around the theme of saying yes.

In a conversation with Bachelor alums Becca Kufrin and Serena Pitt, the 23-year-old opened up about her uncomfortable one-on-one and the uncanny way it led to her connection with The Bachelor being stronger.

Sarah Hamrick on her first one-on-one date with Clayton Echard

While it wasn’t the being in underwear that made her nervous, it was the writing a song and performing it across an amphitheater with microphones that made the New York native feel “just so overwhelmed.”

The date was equally uncomfortable for the two of them, and Sarah feared Clayton would associate these feelings with their first memories together.

“I hit a point where I like, got kinda got a little bit upset cause I was in my head, and I was so scared that he wasn’t having a good time,” Hemrick revealed on the Bachelor Happy Hour Podcast. “He’s balancing so many relationships that his first memory with me was going to be like, uncomfortable and just not having fun.”

Fresh off his super successful date with former Miss Virginia, Susie Evans, last week, Sarah explained, “Now he’s like really insecure, and running around in his underwear with me, so I kinda got upset in my head because I could go home.”

The Wealth Management advisor added, “He’s had all these like, picture-perfect memories with everyone up to until this point. And now this is going to be his first bad memory, or you know, first uncomfortable moment on the show, and it’s going to be with me.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The New York native opened up on how the discomfort made their connection stronger

While Clayton and Sarah were forced to be uncomfortable together, leaving the scavenger hunt, Sarah described the experience as making their connection stronger.

Explaining that the discomfort brought out a different side of their relationship, she continued, “It provoked a conversation that we wouldn’t have had otherwise, so it ended up being good.”

Agreeing with her take on uncomfortable situations, Becca related her Bachelorette point of view. She added, “I felt like, if the guy was great, it really bonded us in a way that we probably wouldn’t have gotten to that early on.”

Do you think Sarah Hemricks will receive Clayton Echard’s final rose? Let us know in the comments.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.