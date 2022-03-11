The Bachelor: Here’s what Jesse Palmer had to say about Clayton and Susie’s heated discussion

Jesse Palmer reveals how he feels after seeing Clayton and Susie’s heated discussion. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor host, Jesse Palmer, has been by The Bachelor, Clayton Echard’s side, this entire season as a support system and leader of the show. However, lately, this has been a little bit harder as Clayton has struggled with his final three women and his choices and decisions with them.

In Tuesday’s episode, viewers saw Clayton tell Susie Evans that he was falling in love with her and then Susie tell Clayton that she had some non-negotiables in this whole thing if she was to move forward. But then, things seemed to spiral out of control.

What did The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer have to say about Clayton and Susie?

Jesse Palmer weighed in on the whole situation when he was a guest on the podcast Click Bait with Bachelor Nation, saying how lost Clayton was and how the night did not go anywhere close to what he had planned with Susie.

Jesse then said, when speaking of Clayton, “He started to get emotional when he walked outside, and I saw him outside because Clayton was in a position where he needed to vent and talk to someone who wasn’t Susie.”

He went on to state, “He was so emotional and fired up. He was confused, upset, and trying to process everything in real time. He was really a mess that night in Iceland for sure.”

Jesse also revealed that what Bachelor Nation fans and viewers didn’t know was that Clayton and Susie talked for over an hour before Susie walked out, but that wasn’t shown when it aired.

In fact, Jesse couldn’t say enough good things about Susie throughout the duration of what transpired. He said that Susie remained calm the entire time, even when Clayton got heated.

He also stated about Susie, “She was doing a good job trying to keep things civil. For me with Clayton, it was just getting him to talk because he was spiraling in a tough spot.”

Jesse also declared that Clayton acted as if he was defeated, so he just kept trying to calm him down and talk him off a ledge.

What did Jesse have to say about the next episode and finale of the show?

Furthermore, Jesse teased that the next rose ceremony will be pretty awful, as Clayton tells Rachel and Gabby that he has fallen in love with and was intimate with both of them.

Jesse claimed that “This will be one of the most emotional and unforgettable Rose Ceremonies we’ve ever seen on The Bachelor.” He also talked about how even he is unsure of how Clayton’s journey ends next week. To hear the full Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast with co-hosts Joe Amabile, Natasha Parker, and Tia Booth, as well as guest Jesse Palmer, click here.

Bachelor Nation fans have heard this before, from every season of The Bachelor and/or The Bachelorette, but this could quite possibly be the most dramatic one yet as both women, according to previews, walk away distraught after hearing what Clayton has to say.

The Bachelor airs Monday at 8/7c on ABC.