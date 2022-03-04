The Bachelor: Genevieve Parisi reveals her favorite food and her cleavage in a daring top

Genevieve Parisi shows off her cleavage in her Instagram photos. Pic credit: ABC

Genevieve Parisi is most well-known from her time on The Bachelor for both her two-on-one date with Shanae Ankney and her inability to open up to Clayton during the couple therapy session.

Genevieve didn’t look too shy in her most recent Instagram post, however, as she posed in a barely-there top that showed off her cleavage with a huge smile on her face.

Genevieve posed in three different photos on her Instagram page to show off her look and her cleavage

Genevieve posed in a daring top in an outdoor restaurant for photos she posted to her Instagram account. In the first picture, Genevieve showed off her bright smile, manicured nails, and high-waisted pants with the eye-catching shirt.

In the next two photos, she held a tropical drink while sporting a serious expression, and then looked off into the distance while running her hand through her perfectly styled and curled hair.

She captioned her post, which included all three of those photos, with, “What’s your go-to food? Mines pasta.”

What did Bachelor Nation alums and other viewers have to say about Genevieve’s look?

Bachelor Nation alums and fans alike took to the comment section to express their love and support for both Genevieve herself and her outfit.

Serene Russell and Eliza Isichei, both from this season of The Bachelor, were the first two to comment on Genevieve’s post. Serene wrote, “in love with you. and pasta,” while Eliza wrote, “are you kidding me (two heart-faced emojis).”

Ency Abedin, another woman from this season and a friend of Genevieve, said, “I’m so full just looking at these photos,” seemingly talking about both food and Genevieve’s look.

A Bachelor Nation fan account also chimed in to say, “That shirt is SO cute!”

One fan said it was “hard to think about food right now” with Genevieve’s daring look dominating the photo.

Other viewers focused more on the fact that they think Clayton messed up big time by sending Genevieve home, and said they love both her as a person and her online posts.

Three such fans expressed their confusion with Clayton’s decision to eliminate Genevieve in the comment section.

Genevieve went through some hard times on the show

Genevieve and Shanae clashed after the Shrimpgate episode when Genevieve stood up to Shanae, telling her that the shrimp were the least of her issues on the show.

The feud came to a head on the two-on-one date when Clayton asked Genevieve if she was an actress after Shanae planted the idea in his head during their talk.

However, Clayton took into consideration what all of the women had been telling him for weeks. It was then, after walking away to think, that Clayton sent Shanae home.

When Genevieve returned to the house, the girls were so excited that they even celebrated…so much so that Clayton could hear their cheers, screams, and music from his room.

Later, Genevieve was sent home after she couldn’t open up in couples therapy as the psychoanalyst asked her questions with Clayton present.

When she couldn’t allow herself to show her emotions and dig deep, Clayton pulled her outside of the room and walked her out, thereby eliminating Genevieve from the show.

While Clayton just couldn’t get past the fact that Genevieve couldn’t open up, it appears that Genevieve has no problems now “opening up” in her Instagram photos.

The Bachelor airs Mondays 8/7c on ABC.