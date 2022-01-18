The Bachelor fans don’t believe Clayton Echard’s new thirst trap was taken with a self timer

Bachelor Clayton Echard’s newest Instagram photo leaves fans guessing who his top pick is. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard’s newest Instagram post is sparking speculation that The Bachelor lead is still in a relationship with his final pick.

Clayton posted a photo of himself shirtless and leaning forward on the bed from what appears to be the perspective of someone sitting in the bed.

“Self timer mode?” He captioned the shot. However, fans believe the angle of the photo suggests that Clayton was not alone at the time it was taken.

A Reddit thread immediately began analyzing the picture, with one user even attempting to enhance Clayton’s eye to look for possible reflections.

“How tall are each of the F3 lol can someone tell who’s most likely taking the picture based on the angle?” another user commented.

Another comment suggested the photo could have been taken by Rachel Recchia, as she did not have an Instagram story up at the time.

Bachelor Clayton Echard posts intimate Instagram photo

The Bachelor’s followers also gave their best guesses of his companion’s identity in the comment section of the photo.

“Susie took it,” one fan wrote.

“Praying Shanae didn’t take this,” said another.

Even one of Clayton’s current contestants, Kira Mengistu, chimed in to seemingly joke “hey, I deserve photo credit.”

Clayton also shared a back-and-forth with the show’s current host, Bachelor alumni Jesse Palmer.

“Are you now doing standing push-ups??” the host wrote.

“@jessepalmer lost all my strength and 13lbs from the show!! So yes, cut me some slack,” The Bachelor answered.

Season trailer appears to reveal Clayton Echard’s final three

Clayton Echard previously made headlines when the trailer for his season appeared to reveal his final three women. Fans got a small glimpse of the upcoming drama when he seemed to announce at a rose ceremony that he was in love with the final three women and had been intimate with at least two.

Both women in the clip were shown to be devastated by the news, and viewers have since been divided on whether or not Clayton got his happy ending.

Although the show seemingly ‘spoiled’ its own ending, fans have noticed that Reality Steve, the franchise’s resident source of spoilers, hasn’t made a statement on who The Bachelor ends up with.

The season also got off to a rocky start, with no less than three of Clayton’s contestants all but self-eliminating on night one and two of the girls being designated season villains by the end of episode two.

However, his newest post appears to suggest that Clayton and his top pick may have survived all of the drama and heartache of the show.

The Bachelor returns Monday, January 24th at 8/7c on ABC.