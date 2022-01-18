Kira Mengistu posts a flirty comment under Clayton Echard’s shirtless photo

Kira Mengistu teases Clayton with a tellingly flirty comment. Pic credit: ABC

Clayton Echard has mostly posted photos in suits and sweaters since becoming the Bachelor, but his latest post showed off a bit more skin and Bachelor Nation took notice.

The Bachelor may be taking a break this week, but Clayton’s photo still gave The Bachelor viewers some ‘steamy’ content.

Clayton Echard received a flirtatious comment from Kira Mengistu

Clayton took to Instagram to share a more intimate photo of himself.

In the photo, Clayton smiles and poses shirtless in a bedroom while showing off his signature muscles.

Clayton playfully teased his follower in the caption by writing, “Self timer mode?”

The caption aims to encourage people to speculate if he was alone in the room when he took that photo, or if perhaps there was a special someone in bed with him who snapped the pic.

The post received love from friends and followers and reactions from Bachelor Nation stars, including Clayton’s former The Bachelorette Season 18 castmate Romeo and new The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer.

One of the flirtier comments Clayton received on the post came from current contestant Kira Mengistu.

Kira played into Clayton’s suggestive caption by commenting, “hey, I deserve photo credit” with an angry face emoji.

Bachelor Nation fans took note of Kira’s comment teasing she was the one to take that intimate photo of Clayton in bed and wondered what it could mean.

One The Bachelor fan page reshared Clayton’s post with Kira’s comment writing, “I think Kira’s kidding but if he ended up with someone, she probably wouldn’t comment this.”

Pic credit: @bachelorettewindmill/Instagram

It does seem pretty forward of a comment from Kira if in fact Clayton is currently engaged to a woman he met on their season, however, Kira wouldn’t be the first to leave a flirty message for a current Bachelor or Bachelorette lead.

When Katie Thurston was The Bachelorette, Michael Allio left a flirtatious comment under a racy post that Katie shared in lingerie. At the time of Michael’s suggestive comment to Katie, she was engaged to Blake Moynes, which is likely why Michael later deleted the comment.

Time will tell if Kira keeps her playful comment up under Clayton’s post or if she takes it down because of Clayton’s currently mysterious relationship status.

Kira Mengistu was one of five women to kiss Clayton on the first night

Clayton kissed a record number of women during his debut as The Bachelor.

On the first night of meeting the women, Clayton kissed a total of five women on screen, including Kira Mengistu.

Kira met Clayton while wearing a doctor’s jacket and red lingerie on the first night, and, during their alone time, the pair had a passionate makeout session.

As The Bachelor season continues, viewers will learn just how far Kira makes it in her journey with Clayton.

The Bachelor returns next Monday, January 24 at 8/7c on ABC.