The Bachelor fans are speculating on whether Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell just dropped another pregnancy hint

Matt James made history with the Bachelor franchise as he was not only the first Black Bachelor, but he also was chosen as the leading man without having ever been a contestant on The Bachelorette.

After choosing his winner, Rachael Kirkconnell, things did go downhill as word got out about Rachael’s past racial insensitivity.

The couple split while the season was airing, but with a lot of work put in by both of them individually, the couple was able to reconcile and now seem happier than ever.

While there has been some speculation surrounding Matt and Tyler Cameron’s friendship due to Rachael’s relationship with Matt, Tyler confirmed that he and Matt are still good friends.

Since the show and putting their relationship back together, Rachael and Matt have rocked the social media influencer gig. Moreover, the two of them have been traveling together and continue to post photos and videos with one another.

Lately, though, while Bachelor Nation has been wondering which Bachelor couple will be the next to get engaged, they have also been speculating on whether Rachael is pregnant.

Bachelor Nation continues to wonder if Rachael Kirkconnell is pregnant

Recently, Matt filmed a video of himself promoting Nissan cars. Part of the video showed Matt installing a car seat in the back of the car and making some comments about it that fans took as a possible hint for his own future and relationship.

This brought about questions and speculation on whether Matt might be hinting at the fact that Rachael is with child.

Now, a new video of the couple has surfaced on Instagram, with viewers talking again.

As the video plays, the focus seems to be on Rachael’s stomach area, as the camera keeps flashing back to that spot throughout the clip.

Matt can be seen running his hands over, around, and down Rachael’s stomach as the couples hug, play around, kiss, and touch each other.

Moreover, Matt can be seen twerking at one point, and Rachael shows off a front view and a side view in her loose, high-waisted black pants and a crop top that showed off the bottom half of her stomach.

The caption on the @bachelor_dishes_the_dirt Instagram page says, “Is this another baby announcement… are they dropping daily clues????? Look at the way they are drawing attention to her stomach… I am fine either way… I JUST WANT TO KNOW!!”

Bachelor Nation fans discuss their thoughts

Viewers shared their opinions on whether or not they thought this was yet another hint that Matt and Rachael are expecting a child.

Fans seemed split on their thoughts as they expressed them in the comments after watching the video.

One woman claimed, “Maybe it’s a Nordstrom AD,” while another asked, “Maybe they’re showing she’s NOT pregnant?”

Another viewer seemed to dislike the couple as she wrote, “Anything to stay in the spotlight. They deserve each other.”

Others kind of laughed it off but also thought this would be a great way to give a low-key hint to Bachelor Nation that Rachael is pregnant.

One person declared, “They are playing y’all like a fiddle lmao [laughing/crying emoji face] and I love them for it,” and another responded to the comment by stating, “me too! If this is true… what a cute way to do it. Their child would have this precious memory. [heart-faced emoji].”

Whether or not Matt and Rachael’s video is, in fact, hinting at the fact that Rachael is pregnant is still unknown. But maybe there will be a real announcement in the future?!

