The Bachelor alum Kendall Long dishes on her proposal and moving to Germany

Kendall Long opens up about her engagement and big lifestyle change.

Kendall Long recently opened up about all the exciting events that have happened in her life since being on reality television.

Kendall was first seen on Season 22 of The Bachelor, where she later went on Bachelor in Paradise and met her former boyfriend Joe Amabile.

Although the two had a long relationship, with Kendall even appearing on the following season of BIP to woo him back after they had broken up, Joe ultimately chose to stay committed to his now-fiancee, Serena Pitt.

However, Kendall has since found love outside of Paradise with Mitchell Sage, and the two shared the news of their engagement in late November.

Kendall and Mitch have moved to Germany for the next two years, and with so many changes for the former Bachelor Nation star, she’s here to dish on all of her exciting endeavors.

Kendall recently appeared on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, where she talked about what it has been like adjusting to her new life as a fiancee.

The Bachelor’s Kendall Long gives proposal details

Kendall shared with listeners that she had originally met Mitchell through a mutual friend at a “pregame” event. Kendall said that she was immediately drawn to the fact that he was into science, like herself, and they simply clicked right away.

They shared their first kiss at midnight — which happened to be Mitchell’s birthday — and the rest was history.

While Mitchell is not in the “Bachelor world,” the two have mutual friends in Bachelor Nation — so Mitchell knew a bit about Kendall’s history with the show. She did say, though, that he has never watched an episode, to which she encourages him not to.

In terms of their proposal, Kendall said she knew he was planning to propose, but didn’t know exactly when. The timing ended up working out since it was right before the two moved to Germany and were able to have their families present for the moment.

Since they’ll be in Germany for two years, Kendall said they are planning on having a long engagement and waiting until they return to the U.S. to plan the wedding and officially tie the knot.

Kendall Long on adjusting to her new life in Germany

The two are currently staying in a hotel in Germany while they wait to move into their permanent residence for the next few years.

Kendall revealed that she was nervous about the food situation at first, since she wasn’t too familiar with German cooking, but has been having fun exploring new cuisines and documenting her food diaries over on TikTok.

With the holidays coming up, Kendall said that she is sad to be away from her family, but she is looking forward to spending it with Mitch in Germany.

She also revealed that the two had their first date the day after Christmas last year, so this will be the first time they will get to celebrate together.

While it may not have worked out for Kendall in the Bachelor franchise, it seems as if she’s doing just fine as she explores Germany with her new fiance by her side.

