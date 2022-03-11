Bachelor in Paradise: Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt reveal possible wedding dates and moving in together

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt announce a move and a possible wedding date. Pic credit: ABC

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt found friendship and then love on Bachelor in Paradise last summer. The two are still going strong and even revealed that they are planning on moving in together soon.

Bachelor in Paradise’s Joe announced that the couple have also tentatively picked out wedding dates and opened up about who they are still close to after the show.

Where are Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt moving?

“We are going to New York next week and we are planning on signing a lease. That’s the plan. I think [in] Brooklyn … We wanted something a little more low-key in New York,” Joe told Us Weekly.

He went on to say, “We’ve been going back and forth splitting time between Chicago and Toronto and it does get exhausting traveling back and forth and back and forth. I think Serena’s literally been living out of a suitcase for eight months.”

Joe also said that while it would be nice for them to have their own place to call home, the couple are holding out for a place they both love and is fairly close to their respective families.

He also revealed that their families have not been able to meet each other yet due to COVID-19.

In the interview, Joe was asked if there were any non-negotiables that the couple had to have in their new apartment, and he revealed that natural lighting and in-unit laundry are both definite must-haves.

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt talk possible wedding dates

As far as setting a wedding date, the couple has not yet narrowed down an exact date, or even month yet.

“We are thinking about 2-23,” Joe said. “I wouldn’t be shocked if near the end of 2023 [there] was a wedding.”

Both Serena and Joe have previously opened up about wanting to move in together before they start planning for a wedding or setting an exact date.

Who are Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt’s closest friends in Bachelor Nation?

Last summer, Serena and Joe got close with fellow Bachelor in Paradise couples who they still hang out with quite a bit. When asked in the interview who they spend the most time from Bachelor Nation with, Joe rattled off quite a few names.

“We were just with a bunch of Bachelor people in L.A. this past weekend, Becca [Kufrin] and Thomas [Jacobs], Michelle [Young] and Nayte [Olukoya], Kenny [Braasch] and Mari [Pepin-Solis] – [who] live in Chicago,” he said. “We went on vacation with Abigail [Heringer] and Noah [Erb].”

Joe said that they get along with anyone, and it’s always fun to hang out with Bachelor Nation alums because they have been through similar situations.

Joe and Serena faced several obstacles on Bachelor in Paradise, in particular when Joe’s ex Kendall Long showed up on the beach to try to win Joe back.

Joe stuck to his gut and stayed with Serena, which appears to have payed off for the couple as they are now more in love than ever and planning their future together.

The Bachelor airs Monday at 8/7c on ABC.