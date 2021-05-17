The Bachelor alum Haley Ferguson engaged to hockey player, opens up about emotional moment

Haley Ferguson announces that she’s engaged to hockey player Oula Palve. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation star Haley Ferguson revealed that her boyfriend Oula Palve proposed to her on Thursday, May 13.

Haley uploaded an Instagram post announcing the big news on Sunday, May 16.

“I am ENGAGED to the man of my DREAMS! @oula7 thank you for choosing me,” Haley wrote in the post’s caption. “Will I ever stop crying/smiling…probably not!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Haley uploaded a collage of pictures to celebrate the special occasion.

In her first picture, her man wears a short-sleeved button-down patterned with stripes and flowers as he kneels down on one knee in front of Haley.

She stands in front of him as she covers her mouth with her hand, clearly shocked by the endearing proposal.

Love The Bachelor as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

In the pic, she wears a short-sleeved, bridal-style sundress.

The second picture features Haley in a long-sleeved, white double-breasted dress as she sits next to her now-fiance.

In the third pic, Haley and Oula walk hand-in-hand as Haley still seems to be in shock.

The fourth picture shows Oula as he’s about to embrace Haley just after he proposed.

Oula announced the engagement on his social media

Oula also uploaded an Instagram post to celebrate his new engagement.

The first picture is similar to Haley’s whereas second picture, she and Oula kiss as she shows off her new diamond.

“She’s going to be a PALVE! [ring emoji] You are an extraordinary girl, and I’m so excited that I get to spend the rest of my life with you,” he captioned the post. “Hitting theaters in the summer of 2022!”

Haley shared her excitement as well in the comment section of her hockey player fiance’s post.

“Thanks for making me the happiest girl in the WORLD [white heart emoji] I am so lucky to have you. I love you babe [ring emoji] CAN’T WAIT TO MARRY YOU! She exclaimed.

Pic credit: @oula7/Instagram

Haley and her twin sister Emily are now both engaged

Bachelor fans will remember that Haley first joined the franchise with her twin sister, Emily.

Both women appeared as contestants on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor. Even though they didn’t make it to the finale, their co-dependence took Bachelor Nation by storm.

They both also went on Bachelor in Paradise but didn’t fall in love on there either.

They even got their own reality TV series on Freeform called The Twins: Happily Ever After?.

The twins only recently announced that they’re both dating hockey players. In fact, Haley’s proposal comes just months after Emily’s boyfriend, William Karlsson proposed to her.

The two sisters both have plenty to look forward to as they spend the coming years planning their weddings.

Bachelor in Paradise returns to ABC Monday, August 16 at 8/7c.