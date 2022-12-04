The Amazing Race winners? Derek and Claire race for $1 million

Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss went from the Big Brother house to The Amazing Race. Pic credit: CBS

The Amazing Race winner is about to be revealed for Season 34 and competing as part of the final three teams are Big Brother showmance, Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss.

Derek and Claire met as members of the BB23 cast, starting a relationship in the jury house together.

Recently, they were even added to the list of the 10 showmances that have enamored Big Brother fans.

Once they left the confines of the Big Brother house, Derek and Claire took a shot at winning the race around the world.

The pair have made it quite far in the completion and are now in. the top three teams, but it’s not over yet.

The Amazing Race has a long history of teams coming over from Big Brother, but could Derek and Claire win the $1 million prize?

The Amazing Race season finale features Derek and Claire

Derek and Claire will be shown competing on the December 7 season finale of The Amazing Race 34.

This upcoming episode is called The Only Leg That Matters, and it will have the final three teams traveling to race through Nashville, Tennessee. Delivering guitars and playing a giant floor piano is on the docket for the intrepid Big Brother team.

Getting this far has been a huge accomplishment for the duo, but they have to win one more leg to leave with that big cash prize.

Can Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss join Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf as the only Big Brother team to ever win the race around the world? Make sure to tune in at 9/8c on December 7 to find out!

We finally have our final 3 teams who will be racing for a million dollars!🤯 #ICYMI catch up on yesterday's #AmazingRace episode anytime on @paramountplus: https://t.co/rqKXoglyTT pic.twitter.com/AJvvuBGGlF — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) December 1, 2022

More Big Brother news

While everyone waits for the Amazing Race finale night to arrive, a lot has been going on in the world of Big Brother.

WOW!👏🏽🌟 We officially have our final 3 teams and will see you all next week for the #AmazingRace season 34 finale!✈️ pic.twitter.com/MpRFbbrkUZ — The Amazing Race (@AmazingRaceCBS) December 1, 2022

The Amazing Race airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.