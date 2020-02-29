The Amazing Race Season 33 production suspended due to coronavirus fears

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Amazing Race had been filming Season 33 to air on CBS later this year. But now, it has been revealed that they have suspended production of the hit reality competition show.

There is some good news and bad news mixed into this equation for fans of The Amazing Race. The good news is that Season 33 had not even been announced, so this is a nice surprise. The bad news is that filming has now been impacted.

Coronavirus fears halt The Amazing Race

Producers of the show spoke with Variety and stated that their level of concern about the spread of the virus ultimately led to this decision.

Below is a quote that Variety got from CBS in regard to the show:

“Due to increased concerns and uncertainty regarding the coronavirus around the world, CBS and the producers of The Amazing Race have taken the precautionary measure of temporarily suspending production on the 33rd season of the series.”

For the contestants who had been racing around the world, this must have come as a worrisome bit of news, especially since they had already completed filming three episodes.

What is The Amazing Race?

The Amazing Race is a reality competition show that has aired 31 seasons on CBS. It is basically a race around the world, beginning somewhere in the United States and also ending up in the U.S.

Typically there are around 11 duos that compete in the race, with a $1 million prize on the line for the team that is able to finish it first.

Along the way, the competitors face challenges that they must complete in order to move on, and the race is broken up into different stages.

It’s an exciting show that has found a lot of success with viewers and advertisers for CBS and it is still going strong many years after its debut.

Host Phil Keoghan helps lead the teams through all of the stages and also serves as the narrator for viewers at home. He too has been with the show since it debuted on CBS many years ago.

Amazing Race Season 32 start date

The Amazing Race Season 32 has already been filmed and CBS is just waiting to debut the new episodes. While a TAR start date hasn’t been officially announced by the network, yet, it is a safe assumption that it could all get started this spring.

If we had to make a guess, we would go with May, which is roughly when the current season of Survivor: Winners at War comes to an end. It would also be before Big Brother 22 gets started for the summer.

The Amazing Race is an hour-long reality competition show that returns to CBS in 2020.