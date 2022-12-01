Teresa Giudice revealed why she asked her husband Luis Ruelas to watch The RHONJ

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice asked Luis Ruelas to watch the show from the beginning. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Pfeister had their first guest on their podcast, Namaste B$tches. And it was none other than Teresa’s new husband, Luis Ruelas.

The episode was funny in some moments, as Melissa described that they were filming in a hotel room, and Teresa and Luis were in full PDA mode.

During the 50-minute-long podcast, Teresa asked Luis to watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey from the beginning.

She explained that she was in a good place with her brother Joe Gorga and thought it would stay that way. She said, “When we first started dating, I didn’t know how things were going to be with my brother. I thought things would be different.”

She thought it was her second chance because Joe didn’t like her ex-husband. She thought he would have less to complain about since she had a new partner and that they would therefore get along.

Teresa also pointed out that Joe got along with her ex-husband fine initially, and things changed once he met Melissa Gorga.

She said Joe used to come to her house every day for the first three years of her marriage.

RHONJ: Teresa Giudice wanted Luis Ruelas to be aware of her past

Teresa said it was important that her then-boyfriend understood and saw the dynamic between her and her brother.

She added that she wanted Luis to see everything she went through in the last decade. Teresa explained that he wanted him to watch everything even before her family joined the show in Season 3

Teresa said, “I wanted him to see what happened to me these past 10 years.”

She also went through a lot of legal woes and ended up going away to prison for close to a year because her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, had her sign some papers that were not legit.

Luis said, “A few months into our relationship, I watched all the episodes from beginning to end. It was eye-opening.”

He explained that he watched the whole show with his oldest son over a few weeks, and then he spoke about it with Teresa.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are trying to figure it out

Luis explained that he and Teresa were trying to figure out what happened between her and Joe, her brother. He explained that he could tell that Teresa grew up in a loving family, and she and Joe were really close.

He said, “Seeing how things are hard today and comparing today to 10 years ago. And what Teresa knows today that she didn’t know 10 years ago. It’s hard.”

The OG was recently vindicated when producer Carlos King revealed that she didn’t know her brother and sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, were coming on the show.

Luis also said that he got to know the real Teresa because they dated during the coronavirus pandemic and had no choice but to be vulnerable and honest. They had a lot of long and deep conversations. He said to Teresa, “You are all about loyalty.”

Teresa’s husband revealed that he had a conversation with her brother at BravoCon. He added that at his core, Joe is a good person.

The reality star agreed that her brother has a big heart and that they really loved each other growing up. She added, “I feel like he is playing a character on the show.”

She pointed out that Joe brought up stuff from Luis’ past on the show. He said he was only joking when he said some stuff, but Teresa believed he had an ulterior motive.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus.