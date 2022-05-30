Teresa Giudice hits back at ‘clout chasing’ Caroline Manzo

Teresa Giudice claps back at Caroline Manzo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/acepixs/Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has clapped back at nemesis Caroline Manzo following her recent comments about her.

The alum has apparently been keeping up with the season and wants to return so that she can face off with Teresa–and that’s putting it nicely.

Caroline actually made it clear that she wants to knock the s**t out of her former friend, but not in a physical way. She wants to verbally spar with Teresa since she seems to get a pass from her current castmates.

However, the mom-of-four is not the least bit intimated by Caroline, and she made that known during a recent interview. Teresa thinks Caroline is using her name for clout to promote her son’s podcast.

Teresa Giudice says Caroline Manzo is looking for clout

Teresa Giudice recently responded to claims made by her former castmate Caroline Manzo who had a lot to say about her in a recent interview.

However, as for Caroline’s desire to verbally knock the s**t out of her if she returns to the show, Teresa quickly clapped back.

“She didn’t knock the s**t out of me the entire time she was on the show,” Teresa told TMZ. “That’s why I’m still there and she’s not.”

The 50-year-old also reasoned that Caroline mentioned her name on her son Albie Manzo’s podcast for clout and to get more people to tune in.

“She’s promoting her son’s podcast so she talks about me because otherwise, no one is paying attention,” said Teresa, who later hinted that Caroline is all talk.

The Jersey Housewife joined forces with Caroline for a Super Bowl commercial back in 2020, and Teresa noted that her former costar had a totally different attitude.

“In person, she was hugging me,” said Teresa. “On her son’s podcast, she wants to fight me.”

Caroline Manzo says Teresa Giudice is a bully

Caroline Manzo left the Real Housewives of New Jersey back in 2013, but now she’s ready to make a return.

Caroline –who was an original cast member along with Teresa –spent years dominating the franchise and being somewhat of a mother figure to the other women.

However, she left the show after five-season but would gladly make a return and put an end to Teresa’s bullying ways.

During a chat on the Dear Albie podcast, Caroline was asked about joining the show again and she didn’t hold back.

“I’m just gonna put it out there ’cause I just don’t give a f**k, alright?” she said. “You know what? I would get great pleasure… to go in and just knock the s**t out of [Teresa] verbally and just put her in her place,” she responded.

“Sometimes, you gotta smack the bully. I am more than happy to go smack the bully,” added Caroline.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.