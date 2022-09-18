Teresa Giudice has fun with her dance partner during DWTS rehearsal

Teresa Giudice is having a lot of fun at rehearsals for Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Teresa Giudice is taking her daughters’ advice to heart and having fun at her Dancing with the Stars rehearsal.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG recently revealed that she would be a contestant on the dance show.

She took to social media to share some behind-the-scenes footage of her and her dance partner, Pasha Pashkov.

In the clip, Teresa was first seen doing her own rendition of Head Shoulders Knees and Toes on a dancehall beat.

Pasha playfully joined her as the two moved together towards the camera as they flung their hips from left to right.

Teresa captioned the post, “Our rehearsals are VERY serious.” She added some laughing emojis.

Teresa Giudice is happier on Dancing with the Stars

The Standing Strong author recently told People that fans will get to see “The real Teresa Giudice” on the show.

She explained that she will love for America to see a softer side of her and not someone who is always on the defense. She further said that people are often trying to trigger her on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

She said, “Hopefully I gain a huger fan base and I really want America to really get to tap into the real Teresa Giudice and really get to know the real Teresa Giudice and not the Teresa Giudice that everyone’s trying to trigger.”

Teresa got some great advice from her daughters

Although Teresa doesn’t have a professional dance background, she revealed that she got some great advice from her daughters.

Audriana, who is a professional dancer, told her, “Enjoy every moment. Feel your partner’s energy and don’t be scared… And just dance like it’s your last time dancing. Make the best of it!”

Gia told her to connect with her partner and engage with the public.

Milania gave her a big boost in confidence when she told reporters at Kourtney Kardashian’s Boohoo fashion show that she believes her mom can win anything.

Teresa is staying in her love bubble

Teresa said that she wants to make her new husband, Luis Ruelas, and her daughters proud during her time on Dancing with the Stars.

She has been focusing on positive energy and the people that bring her joy and support her.

While attending a show during New York Fashion Week, she said she doesn’t believe she’ll reconcile with her brother and sister-in-law Joe and Melissa Gorga.

They had a falling out while filming the finale of Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Security had to get involved, causing Melissa and Joe to skip Teresa’s August 6 wedding.

Teresa seems focused on her new projects, such as Dancing with the Stars and her new podcast Namaste B$tches.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus.