RHONJ: Teresa Giudice doesn’t want to reconcile with Joe and Melissa Gorga says ‘no, that’s it’

RHONJ OG Teresa Giudice doesn’t foresee mending her relationship with her brother and sister-in-law. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

For years, viewers have witnessed the tumultuous relationship between Teresa Giudice, her brother Joe Gorga, and his wife Melissa Gorga, on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Things took a turn for the worse this year, resulting in Joe and Melissa skipping Teresa and her now-husband Luis Ruelas’ wedding last month.

Teresa caught up with ET during the New York Fashion Week and shared her thoughts on the situation with her brother and sister-in-law.

She said, “It’s so sad. It’s not how I wanted things to end up.”

Various reports have said that Joe and Luis got into a brawl during the finale of Season 13.

Joe was upset and accused his sister of spreading rumors that Melissa had cheated on him.

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice is moving on after falling out with her brother and sister-in-law

After the physical altercation, Joe and Melissa decided it was best to skip Teresa’s wedding.

ET asked Teresa if there was a possibility for reconciliation in the future. The OG categorically replied, “No, no, no, that’s really it. That’s it!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Teresa said that the upcoming season of the show will be, “Very sad.”

However, she is enjoying her newlywed status. She said that married life is amazing and that she felt her parents had something to do with her meeting her husband, Luis.

She gushed many times saying that he is everything he could ever wish for and more.

Since the wrapping of Season 13 of the show, Teresa has moved on to other projects.

Teresa Giudice will be competing in the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars

Teresa recently announced that she will be competing in the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

She credits Luis for keeping her calm and collected.

She admitted to being nervous, as she doesn’t have any dance experience. But she revealed she got the best advice from her daughters who told her to have fun and be engaged with the public and her partner, amongst other things.

Milania recently said that she believes her mother can win anything.

RHNOJ star Teresa Giudice is branching out

Before going on her honeymoon, The Turning Table author also announced that she would be co-hosting a podcast, Namaste B$tches, with her friend Melissa Pfeister.

The podcast will air on September 21.

On it, Teresa will share more of her life and what it’s like to be in front of cameras all the time.

Fans of Teresa will get to see a lot of her this year. Besides Dancing with the Stars and her podcast, they can expect to see all the preparations for her wedding as well as her big day.

Her wedding to Luis will be part of a Bravo Special and will air after the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus.