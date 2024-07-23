Teresa Giudice finally claps back at Rachel Fuda’s ‘has been’ comment: ‘I’m booked and busy thank you very much’

Rachel Fuda got a lot of heat some time ago for calling Teresa Giudice a “has been” but now the OG is clapping back.

She recently addressed the comment made by her castmate and noted that it has no significance because she’s always “booked and busy.”

Rachel initially made the remark to Teresa during a heated altercation on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

After getting bashed by, viewers she changed her tune when it was brought up during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The brunette beauty claimed the comment was taken out of context and that she meant the OG had outgrown the franchise. However, no one was buying that.

Teresa has remained quiet about Rachel’s comment, but during a recent commentary about the show, she finally addressed it.

Teresa Giudice claps back at Rachel Fuda’s ‘has been’ comment

The Trehuggers took aim at Rachel on social media after she made the shady comment about the OG, and she soon backtracked on WWHL.

Andy Cohen also had Teresa’s back when he questioned Rachel about the remark, but now the mom of four is defending herself.

“I think Andy Cohen said it all,” exclaimed the 52-year-old during a recent interview.

She then repeated what the Bravo executive told Rachel on the show, noting, “I’m booked and busy, thank you very much!”

Teresa slams her RHONJ castmates John and Rachel Fuda

The RHONJ star had a lot to say about Rachel and her husband, John Fuda while giving commentary about the season.

The OG has been in a rocky place with the couple since the Season 13 reunion when John confronted her husband, Luis Ruelas.

John accused Luis of having him investigated and of contacting his ex, who was in prison at the time.

However, Teresa is still denying those claims, noting that she has no idea where they came up with that information.

“John and his wife come up with the shenanigans and saying about Luis contacted his ex in prison and it’s like ‘What?’ There’s no reason,” said Teresa.

The OG claimed she thought things were good with Fudas until they made those accusations at the reunion.

“I had no problem with Rachel and John Fuda…like no problems at all,” said Teresa, who later claimed, “They’re the ones that came after us first, and I’m like, are we watching the same show here?”

Check out Teresa Giudice’s commentary on John and Rachel Fuda below, and tell us if you think the Fudas were the ones who threw the first punch.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.