Teresa Giudice denied she asked Bravo to fire Melissa Gorga on The RHONJ

Teresa Giudice wants fans to get to know her better.

She is using her podcast, Namaste B$tches to do just that.

She told her co-host Melissa Pfeister, “Now with our podcast, people can really get to know me.”

And she is also using it to address rumors and set the record straight on some other things.

In the second episode, her co-host Melissa Pfeister asked her about some of the rumors swirling around in the media.

Melissa told Teresa that many news stories said, “You are demanding that Melissa Gorga be removed from Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

Teresa categorically denied having ever said that.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice denies asking Bravo to fire Melissa Gorga

Teresa said, “That’s not true.”

She sighed, seemingly disappointed that people would even believe that about her.

She explained to her co-host that she is not “that kind” of person.

Teresa added, “I would never be demanding anything, because if you act that cocky Bravo’s gonna go tell you to go take a hike.”

Furthermore, the Turning Tables author, explained that she is very professional and that she wouldn’t ask for a colleague to be fired.

She even told Melissa that if she had any doubts, she could ask Bravo executives who would tell her the same thing.

“I’m very professional, I’m not a diva,” she said.

Teresa said at the end of the day, she works hard and that’s what’s gotten her so far in life.

Teresa explained to he co-host that even though she is the OG of the franchise, she stays down to earth. She said that her childhood friend and co-star, Dolores Catania would agree with that.

She said, “Dolores would vouch for that. I know I’m the OG, but I don’t act that way.”

She carried on to explained that’s why she wants people to get to know her away from the drama of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The OG also specified that if fans read something that is not a direct quote from her, to take it with a grain of salt and noted fans will be able to call into the show where she will answer their questions honestly.

Teresa Giudice criticizes RHONJ, calls it ‘high school-ish’

Teresa’s co-host asked her if she cared that Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kenya Moore went on her sister-in-law’s podcast.

Teresa said that she couldn’t care less, and she doesn’t want people to choose sides.

Teresa also revealed that she doesn’t like how the franchise has turned out in recent years. She feels people pick sides without getting to know everyone. She said, “I feel it’s so high school-ish.”

The OG said that people should be kind and be “a leader” instead of allowing others to choose for them.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star explained that’s why she is so happy to have a podcast as fans will get to see a more organic side of her. She also said that her fans would see a different version of her on Dancing with the Stars, where she is not getting triggered or provoked.

Unfortunately, fans only got to see a glimpse of Teresa. She was voted off Dancing with the Stars after only two weeks on the show.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus.