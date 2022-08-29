RHONJ: Dolores Catania teases unpredictable season, hints it wasn’t easy for the newbies to fit in

Dolores Catania dishes on RHONJ Season 13. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania attended the VMAs over the weekend, and while walking the carpet, she stopped to dish about the Bravo show. Dolores teased the upcoming season and described it as “unpredictable” as she shared what we can expect.

Viewers are already looking forward to Season 13 as news of an ongoing feud between the Gorgas and Teresa Giudice has already hit the blogs.

Melissa and Joe Gorga reportedly confronted the OG about a rumor that Melissa had an affair with a family friend and that did not go over very well.

The explosive faceoff actually took place at the finale party hosted by Dolores’s new boyfriend, Paul Connell, who organized a roaring 20s event attended by the cast.

A few weeks ago, we saw photos of Jackie Goldschneider and Melissa and Joe Gorga clad in their costumes as they got ready to enjoy the event. Unfortunately, the soiree ended much more dramatically than anyone bargained for.

The new RHONJ cast members were also front and center for the intense showdown, and Dolores talked about how the newbies were able to fit in with the close-knit group.

Dolores Catania teases unpredictable Season 13

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star stopped for a chat with Us Weekly while walking the VMAs black carpet clad in her stunning outfit.

Dolores wore a strappy crop top and matching skirt in a champagne color, adding a gold Luis Vuitton bag to complete the ensemble.

The 51-year-old looked happy and carefree at the event, and she admitted that a weight had been lifted off her shoulders because filming is over for Season 13.

Dolores opened up about the cast dynamics while filming the new season and noted, “They’re not predictable, and there’s a lot going on.”

She was careful not to give anything away during her chat with the media outlet and added, “There’s a lot of endings and a lot of beginnings.”

Dolores Catania talks about the new RHONJ cast members

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star continued to dish about the new season and revealed, “There’s just new people to meet, and it’s just funny to see how the dynamics change.”

As for how the newbies fit in with the other cast members, Dolores admitted it wasn’t easy.

“It’s not easy…” she confessed. “Is it easy for new girls to come into a friend group?”

Dolores continued, “New Jersey’s very specific cause they’re very family orientated…everybody on the show either we knew peripherally or very close to, so that’s always a thing.”

However, she added, “If you fit in, you fit in. It’s loyal. It’s like a bond, it’s family.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.