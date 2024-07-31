Teresa Giudice claims RHONJ castmates are ‘jealous’ that Gia Giudice is on the show

Teresa Giudice is convinced The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast is “jealous” that she has her daughter, Gia Giudice, on the show with her.

During a recent interview, the OG made that proclamation and even slammed her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.

Melissa has been very vocal about not including Gia in adult conversations involving the cast and has constantly referred to her niece as a child.

That has also been the consensus for many RHONJ viewers, some of whom have blasted Gia several times this season.

Most recently, the 23-year-old joined the women for a meeting with Teresa’s attorney to discuss Margaret Joseph’s alleged involvement in a lawsuit between Luis Ruelas and his ex.

After the episode aired, people took to social media to drag Gia for being in the mix.

However, if it were up to Teresa, we would see more of her eldest daughter on screen.

Teresa Giudice says her costars are jealous of Gia Giudice being on RHONJ

Teresa was a guest on the Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa podcast, and she spilled all the RHONJ tea during the lengthy chat.

The conversation turned to her four daughters, specifically Gia, who’s gotten more camera time this season.

“Do you think next season she’ll be more prominent in the show?” asked Kelly.

“I would love for her to, ’cause I mean, she has grown up on the show,” responded Teresa. “Some people get jealous on the show that she’s around, some of my cast members, and it’s like, who cares?”

She also threw a bit of shade at Melissa, who called Gia a child in an earlier episode.

“They call her a kid and she’s not a kid, she’s 23. She’s an adult!” the mom of four retorted.

Teresa gives an update on Gia’s LSAT progress

Teresa also updated us on Gia’s law school plans after we saw her studying for the LSAT earlier in the season.

However, the 23-year-old recently confessed that she’s put that on the back burner to focus on being an influencer.

Teresa noted that filming Season 14 of RHONJ and studying for the LSAT proved too stressful for Gia.

“Her tutors said she wasn’t ready to take them, so she was really upset, which I felt bad,” shared the Bravo Housewife. So right now, she’s been doing a lot of influencing.”

Teresa continued, “She’s like, ‘Mommy, I’m gonna take a break, enjoy the summer,’ and then she said she’s gonna go back to it. So I said no problem.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.