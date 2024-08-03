The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been forever changed by what happens at Rails Steakhouse.

After months of anticipation and lots of rumors, the RHONJ Season 14 finale has arrived.

It should surprise no one that Teresa Giudice comes in hot for Margaret Josephs and Rachel Fuda.

That’s right; the gloves are off for Teresa, and Rachel and Margaret are ready to take on the OG star.

Teresa wastes no time calling out Margaret for exposing lies about her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

When Teresa brings up Rachel and her husband, John Fuda, things go from bad to worse.

Teresa Giudice and Rachel Fuda fight over their husbands in explosive RHONJ finale

For the entire season, Rachel and Teresa have been at odds over what happened at the Season 13 reunion, when John accused Louie of speaking to his ex and having him investigated.

Well, nothing changes in the Season 14 finale because Rachel and Teresa get into a heated yelling match over their men. Teresa accuses Margaret of spreading lies to John and Rachel, which gives Rachel a reason to unleash on her.

Rachel pokes the bear by essentially saying Louie doesn’t tell Teresa the truth. Teresa claps back, bringing up John’s past.

This kicks off a lot of yelling, screaming, and cursing that includes each of them saying, “Stop talking about f**king my husband.” Teresa pretty much mocks Rachel, who keeps cursing like a sailor to get her point across.

We learn from Dolores Catania that there’s no going back once the husbands are brought up. It seems true, considering Rachel and Teresa scream over each other, clearly making the rest of the group uncomfortable.

Seriously, this moment has a Teresa table flip written all over it, and we can’t wait to see how the rest of the Season 14 finale unfolds.

More RHONJ news

It’s been a busy week of The Real Housewives of New Jersey news, as Season 14 forever changed the show.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Teresa had a message for Bravo as Andy Cohen confirmed a reboot is coming.

Jennifer Aydin shared her thoughts on possibly not being asked back for another season, and her words have RHONJ fans dragging her.

Margaret has promised to drop bombs in the finale after Teresa attempted to take her down in the most recent episode.

Speaking of the takedown, Teresa has blasted production, claiming they did not show the receipts she had, proving Margaret is a liar.

Teresa had Dolores, Jennifer, Jackie Goldschneider, and Danielle Cabral worried about all the stress she’s under, and critics blame Louie for it all.

Are you ready for the RHONJ Season 14 finale?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.