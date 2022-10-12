Teen Mom: The Next Chapter: Fans react to Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley’s split

TMTNC fans discussed what they believe happened between Leah and Jaylan. Pic credit: MTV

Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley announced their split two months after their engagement, and now Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans are weighing in.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Leah and Jaylan called it quits, telling their fanbase and media outlets that it was “best [they] walk separate paths.”

Jaylan popped the question after he and Leah had been dating for one year, and some Teen Mom fans have voiced their concerns that their relationship was moving too fast. Others have accused Jaylan of using Leah for fame and clout-seeking.

Things got serious between the two — Leah admitted that she was “open” to the possibility of having kids with Jaylan, and he bought her and her daughters a house.

Now, TMTNC viewers have added their two cents when it comes to Leah and Jaylan’s breakup and what they feel might have contributed to the shocking split.

Taking to Reddit, one TMTNC fan asked in the caption of the thread, “Why do y’all think this happened? Who initiated it?”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans weigh in on Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley’s split

Noting the difference in Leah and Jaylan’s ages and life goals, one Redditor felt their different lifestyles were to blame. Leah, 30, already has three kids of her own from her two previous marriages, and Jaylan, in his 20s, isn’t yet a father. The Redditor surmised, “Lust wore off and didnt turn into the love that needs to last the rest of their lives.”

Another TMTNC fan felt that Jaylan might have used Leah’s platform to grow his own and pointed out that he “went out of his way to ‘propose’ to them all. Now he’s breaking up with them.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

In addition to Leah’s huge, custom-designed engagement ring, Jaylan gifted her daughters, Ali, Aleeah, and Addie, their own “forever promise” rings.

Pic credit: u/Lexiemar_ie/Reddit

Was Jaylan using Leah for fame?

Another critic who felt that Jaylan used Leah for her fame wrote, “Maybe she found something out that proved he is an opportunist who plotted on her and getting on the show.”

Was Leah too nice and unable to tell Jaylan things were moving too fast for her? That’s what another Redditor proposed, commenting, “I feel like Leah can’t say no. She probably didn’t want to go that far with him but wouldn’t tell him. Like all the rest of her relationships.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.