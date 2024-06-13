Teen Mom star Amber Portwood’s new fiancé Gary Wayt reported missing

Amber Portwood introduced the world to her new fiancé Gary Wayt in the latest episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, but things have taken an unfortunate turn.

Only days after Gary made his TV debut, he was reported missing and an active investigation is now underway.

Amber and Gary were in North Carolina over the weekend and that’s the last place he was seen.

The couple made the trip out of town to attend the wedding of Amber’s brother and stayed at a hotel for the weekend.

The Teen Mom star filed a police report with the Bryson City Police Department, alerting them that Gary hadn’t been seen since June 9.

Amber also spoke out in a recent interview and tearfully pleaded for people to be on the lookout for Gary, admitting she was “very, very scared.”

Teen Mom Amber Portwood files a police report for her missing fiancé Gary Wayt

TMZ obtained the incident report filed by Amber on Monday, where the MTV star told police that she last saw Gary at their hotel on Sunday evening.

She also noted that her fiancé is not a resident of the area, but is from Indianapolis.

The police have asked anyone with information about Gary’s whereabouts to come forward.

The 39-year-old is described as bald with brown eyes, 6-foot-1, and weighing 205 pounds. He drives a grey 2009 Nissan Rogue SUV with Indiana license plates.

A missing person’s report was also posted on the Bryson City Police Department’s Facebook page.

“Missing person GARY R. WAYT. 39 yrs old… last seen 06/09/2024 on Arlington Ave. area of Bryson City NC,” it reads. “Drive a grey SUV 2009 Nissan Rogue with Indiana state registration plate WLH 616. Any information please call 828488-2196.”

Gary Wayt’s missing persons report. Pic credit: Bryson City Police Department/Facebook

Amber Portwood tearfully admits she’s ‘very very scared’ amid Gary’s disappearance

Amber recently spoke out in a YouTube interview with Elle Bee and the Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star was tearful as she begged people not to think the worst.

“It’s real… you guys see that he is missing,” said Amber who noted that she’s still in North Carolina because “I keep thinking he will show up.”

“Please don’t think the worst right now, I’m trying to be as positive as possible…I’m begging everyone right now,” she said, adding, “We’re, very very scared.”

Amber revealed that there’s footage of Gary at a store in the town, and that’s all they know so far.

The 34-year-old also said that there weren’t any issues between the pair before he went missing.

“Please don’t just make up stories and think that something happened with me and him, we have a beautiful relationship,” she continued tearfully, “Please be on the lookout for him…please pray.”

