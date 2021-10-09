Teen Mom OG stars Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary

Taylor McKinney and Maci Bookout on their wedding day in 2016. Pic credit: MTV

Happy fifth wedding anniversary to Teen Mom OG fan-favorite couple, Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney!

Maci, 30, and Taylor, 33, tied the knot in October 2016 before 165 guests at the Honey Lake Resort in Greenville, Florida.

Maci took to her Instagram Feed on Friday, October 8 to commemorate her and Taylor’s special day.

Maci Bookout celebrates five years of marriage with Taylor McKinney

“5 years of being married to my best friend! What a beautiful, crazy adventure our life is 💜💯” Maci captioned her post, using the hashtags #happyanniversarytous, #5yearswellspent, and #thingsthatmatter.

Maci included a pic of herself and Taylor on a beach, in an up-close, dance-like position with one of Maci’s hands on Taylor’s chest and the other around the back of his neck, while Taylor rested both of his hands on Maci’s hips.

The 29-year-old mom of four chose a casual pic for her and Taylor’s fifth wedding anniversary. Maci wore a burnt orange tank with distressed denim shorts and Taylor sported a TTM t-shirt, repping his and Maci’s brand, Things That Matter.

Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 cast members wish Maci and Taylor a happy anniversary

Several fellow Teen Mom franchise stars came to wish Maci and Taylor a happy anniversary in the comments section.

“Happy anniversary. ❤️❤️❤️” commented Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee.

Another one of Maci’s Teen Mom OG castmates, Catelynn Baltierra, who attended Maci and Taylor’s wedding in 2016, wrote, “Happy Anniversary ❤️❤️❤️”

Crossing over from Teen Mom 2, Briana DeJesus commented on Maci’s post, “So cute! ❤️ love it”

And the Instagram podcast page for Baby Mamas No Drama — co-hosted by Teen Mom 2’s Kail Lowry and Vee Rivera — stopped by to comment, “Happy anniversary 🎉😍”

Maci and Taylor’s engagement was captured by MTV cameras during Season 6 of Teen Mom OG and their wedding special aired later that season during the Teen Mom OG finale.

Surprising to many Teen Mom OG fans — especially now, knowing how their relationship ended up — Maci’s ex and baby daddy Ryan Edwards attended her wedding, along with his wife, Mackenzie.

Maci and Mackenzie even shared an embrace during one scene where Maci voiced her appreciation for Ryan’s wife at the time.

Since then, as Teen Mom OG viewers know, the relationship between Maci, Ryan, and Mackenzie has changed drastically.

Meanwhile, Maci’s anniversary comes on the heels of the MTV star talking about adding to her and Taylor’s brood. The couple already shares Maci’s son Bentley with Ryan Edwards and they have two biological children together: daughter Jayde and son Maverick.

“Adoption, though, is definitely still on the table,” Maci revealed. “It’s just a matter of the right time…”

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.