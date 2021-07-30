Mackenzie McKee got put on blast for letting her kids climb on the countertops in the kitchen. Pic credit: MTV

Mackenzie McKee of Teen Mom OG came under fire when critics called her out for letting her kids climb on her kitchen countertops in a recent video.

The 26-year-old MTV star has three kids — Gannon, 9, Jaxie, 7, and Broncs, 4 — whom she shares with her husband of eight years, Josh McKee.

Mackenzie McKee let her sons climb on the kitchen countertops

Mackenzie loves sharing TikTok videos with her followers and recently shared one on her Instagram account.

In the video, Mackenzie danced in her kitchen while her sons Gannon and Broncs climbed onto the countertop in the background and began dancing, while her dog joined in the action and played with a tennis ball.

The song Truth Hurts by Lizzo played and Mackenzie added voiceover text that read, “In case [you’re] wondering what my [household] looks like on the daily.”

Mackenzie continued to dance and lip-sync with a wooden spoon and once again the voiceover read out loud as text appeared on the screen that read, “Idc we have fun in life[.]”

Critics called out the Teen Mom OG star

Several of Mackenzie’s followers, however, didn’t think she should be letting her kids climb on the countertops and they let her know it.

Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

“You let your kids climb on the counters??? 😢” one of Mackenzie’s followers asked.

Another one of Mackenzie’s followers cracked a joke about an episode of Teen Mom OG from last season. In the episode, Mackenzie’s youngest son, Broncs, pooped in her boss’s garage.

The comment read, “@dhorton62 they poop in other peoples houses , on the floor also 😂”

Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

One of Mackenzie’s followers didn’t think her sons were exhibiting good manners and commented, “Teach your children manners ….”

“You need to look after your kids more. They always look underfed and look [neglected],” wrote another commenter on the video.

Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Another one of Mackenzie’s followers wanted to know why her kids were on the countertops when there are plenty of other options for them to play.

Their comment read, “Why are these kids on the countertop? You can have fun several different ways tf[.]”

This season on Teen Mom OG, Mackenzie’s son Broncs’ behavior was a major part of her storyline. The four-year-old struggled with not having his father, Josh McKee, around when Mackenzie moved herself and the kids to Florida for a job opportunity.

Josh initially stayed back in Oklahoma before deciding to join his wife and kids. Josh and Mackenzie have a rocky history, but lately it looks as though the two have worked things out.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.