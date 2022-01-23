Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra responds to rumors she and husband Tyler Baltierra are ‘done’

Rumors that Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra have split are swirling and Catelynn responded to them. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra responded to rumors that she and husband Tyler Baltierra have split.

The moms and dads from the Teen Mom franchise know a thing or two about rumors, especially when it comes to their relationships.

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra have been together since they were teenagers in middle school and tied the knot in 2015.

Since placing their firstborn daughter Carly for adoption in 2009, Cate and Ty have welcomed three more daughters: Nova, Vaeda, and Rya.

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra refutes rumors she and Tyler are ‘done’

Recently, an outlet claimed that Catelynn and Tyler are “done,” insinuating that they’ve called it quits on their 16-year-long relationship.

Taking to her Twitter page, Catelynn retweeted an article from an unofficial Teen Mom OG account. The headline read, “#BreakingNews Cate & Ty reveal they’re done 💔” along with a link to an article.

Catelynn shared her own caption with the retweet and refuted the news, writing to her 1.2 million Twitter followers, “No we aren’t 🤷🏼‍♀️.”

No we aren’t 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/CJR39H5tUy Get our Teen Mom newsletter! January 20, 2022

The article that Catelynn refuted actually had a misleading headline. The body of the story tells of Tyler undergoing a vasectomy, revealing that he and Catelynn are done having more kids, not done in their marriage.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Tyler revealed in November 2021 that he was going to have a vasectomy. Tyler replied to a friend’s Instagram post, saying, “My appointment is in a couple weeks but I can’t wait for it, I’m so excited hahaha!”

Fans and critics call out Catelynn Baltierra for sharing clickbait

Some of Catelynn’s Twitter followers, however, pointed out that the mom of four refuted the very same article that she shared earlier on her page.

One follower, in particular, shared a screenshot from the post that Catelynn shared just days earlier which read, “We wanted you to hear this from us first before you hear it somewhere else. After 15 years, WE ARE OFFICIALLY DONE. Thank you for all the love & support you’ve always shown us & will continue to show us as we move forward.”

The follower responded to Catelynn’s post and told her, “I love ya but you posted it too xxx.”

Catelynn explained why, telling her fan, “Yeah I didn’t realize that it was posted on Twitter because I deleted that off of my Instagram and Facebook fan page.”

Pic credit: @CatelynnLowell/Twitter

Ironically, Catelynn has posted her fair share of clickbait articles, earning her the nickname Clickbait Cate among Teen Mom OG fans.

Last summer, Catelynn came under fire for sharing a clickbait article that suggested she and Tyler were getting a divorce. Catelynn really caused an uproar among her fans and critics when she shared an article that implied her eldest daughter Carly had died.

Sharing clickbait is old hat for most of the moms from the Teen Mom franchise, although these days, many of them have chosen to stop partaking in sharing deceiving headlines with their fans.

Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on MTV.