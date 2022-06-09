Teen Mom OG: Farrah Abraham reunites with her late boyfriend’s dad for his birthday

Farrah Abraham reunites with Sophia’s grandpa. Pic credit: MTV

Farrah Abraham was first seen on Teen Mom as a pregnant teen with a boyfriend who passed away in a tragic car accident.

As viewers watched Farrah grieve for not only a loved one she had lost herself, but for a father, her baby girl, Sophia, would never meet, they truly felt the heartbreak with her.

However, Farrah has gone from someone fans empathized with to someone viewers criticize and watch in shock at things Farrah has done and said since she started on the show’s franchise.

Now, after coming back from a trauma treatment center and trying to start anew and hit new goals and dreams, Farrah has a teenage daughter who still has a relationship with her dad’s father, her Grandpa Jerry.

What are Farrah Abraham and her daughter Sophia doing in Kansas City?

Recently, Farrah and Sophia traveled to Kansas City to see Sophia’s grandpa, her father’s dad, and celebrate a birthday.

The three drove in a car as Farrah stated in her Instagram stories, “Someone is off to the grandparents for the summer.”

In another Instagram story video, Farrah recorded Sophia, who was smiling with her dyed purple hair and had a caption that read, “Grandpa summer time.”

It seems like Sophia will be staying with her Grandpa Jerry in Kansas City for a month or two while she is off for summer vacation and taking a break from school.

Their last visit to see Sophia’s Grandpa Jerry was about a month ago

Back in May, the mother and daughter duo also got together with Jerry for Mother’s Day, as they visited Derek’s grave and brought flowers, a card, and a balloon that read Happy Birthday.

Farrah posted a TikTok video to her Instagram page and a montage video including herself, Sophia, and Derek’s dad, Jerry, at Derek’s grave.

Other photos included Sohpia holding a Happy Birthday balloon and standing there paying tribute to the father she had never met. Moreover, the three visited Jerry’s house, where he even let Sophia put makeup on him.

Farrah had captioned her post and video by saying, “#mothersday my Mother’s Day is always made visiting the man who made me a mom. God is great! Love being in #midwest love my family! #blessed proud of @sophialabraham #fyp.”

While Farrah has had a great deal of controversy and received huge amounts of backlash over the years, she does seem to have a great relationship with Sophia’s dad’s family.

