Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham visits late boyfriend Derek Underwood’s grave on Mother’s Day for his birthday

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham and her daughter Sophia visited Derek Underwood’s grave for Mother’s Day.

Farrah and Derek dated for two years in high school, and their relationship resulted in Farrah becoming pregnant with their now-13-year-old daughter, Sophia.

Sadly, Derek lost his life in a drunk-driving accident on December 28, 2008, at the tender age of 18, shortly before Farrah gave birth to Sophia, tragically altering their lives forever.

Farrah has kept “Daddy Derek” alive by sharing his memory with Sophia. They often visit his gravesite for special occasions, as they did over the weekend for Mother’s Day. This Mother’s Day was an extra-emotional one for Farrah, as it also marked what would have been Derek’s 32nd birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Farrah shared a Reel of herself, Sophia, and Derek’s dad kneeling at Derek’s grave in his final resting place in Missouri, set to the song AA by Walker Hayes.

Farrah captioned her post, “#mothersday my Mother’s Day is always made visiting the man who made me a mom. God is great! Love being in #midwest love my family! #blessed proud of @sophialabraham.”

Sophia and Farrah brought Happy Birthday balloons, which they left on Derek’s gravestone, along with a card and flowers.

Farrah’s life since Derek’s passing

Since Derek’s passing, Farrah has made an effort to continue to honor her late boyfriend’s memory. Last December, the former adult entertainment performer paid tribute to Derek on the 13th anniversary of his fatal accident.

“I’m grateful for our family, I’ve learned more about the human condition, bereavement, trauma, loss, & depression. Your life has made a world of difference to mine and so many others,” Farrah penned in the emotional tribute, referring to Derek as the “love of her life.”

Following Derek’s death and Sophia’s birth, Farrah filmed for 16 and Pregnant, then Teen Mom OG, until 2018, when she left the franchise. Farrah experimented in the adult entertainment career path before recently returning to reality TV.

After her controversial and short-lived appearance on Teen Mom Family Reunion last season caused a stir among her castmates, Farrah was arrested for allegedly slapping security before she ultimately checked into a trauma treatment center.

Following her stint in rehab, Farrah announced yet another career change: stand-up comedy.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.