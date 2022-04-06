Teen Mom OG: Critics slam Farrah Abraham after she announces new venture in stand-up comedy

Farrah Abraham gets roasted by critics on her new venture. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham made a quick appearance on the Teen Mom Family Reunion special, but her welcome ran out quickly. After a brief stint and session with Dr. Bryant in therapy, Farrah exited.

However, she has now decided that, after leaving the Teen Mom franchise, and very recently getting out of the trauma treatment center, she is ready for a new career step.

Farrah stated that she is allegedly supposed to meet with and talk to Howie Mandel later this week. She is ready to move forward, and her next career move is in stand-up comedy, according to Farrah herself.

She has decided she’ll start small at festivals and such, but she knows she must overcome her fear of people and this will be her way to do just that.

Critics laugh about Farrah Abraham’s decision to do stand-up comedy

However, after announcing this news in an interview with TMZ, and then posting that exclusive interview on her Instagram page, Farrah has received some major backlash from critics.

Many people just cannot take Farrah seriously and have taken to the comment section of her video announcement to tell her just what they think of her and this idea.

Some of the comments that people made were pretty harsh. For example, a few critics want Farrah to do stand-up comedy just to see her fail and to laugh at her.

They put things like, “When you’re a joke but no one is laughing …”

One critic wrote, “Please, please, please do comedy so we can have another reason to laugh at you. Bombing. On stage. Every single time.”

Another brought in Farrah’s cosmetic procedures as she posted, “please don’t do comedy you need face expressions to do comedy,” relating to the fact that her face won’t move when she makes certain jokes.

More critics talked about how Farrah is making yet another career change

Others brought up the fact that Farrah’s career interests have changed… once again. She has had so many different ideas and career interests that some can’t keep up with her.

These critics wanted to know what happened to her dream of becoming a lawyer and going to law school? One woman wrote, “What happened to law school?” Another joked in response, “She’s a comedian now, per law! (laughing/crying face emoji).”

Still, one more person commented in that thread, as she laughed, “she realized she can’t get in (laughing/smiling face emoji).”

Two more critics also responded back to @regina41286’s post with more jokes such as, “she couldn’t keep up with the work and was kicked out,” as well as “found out legally blonde was fiction.”

While it seems like Farrah’s trauma treatment center helped her move forward and deal with her sexual assault incident, many critics just don’t believe that a stand-up comedian is in her future.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.