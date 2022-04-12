Farrah Abraham shows off ‘Commencement Certificate’ after trauma treatment program, promoted to sponsor

Farrah Abraham earned a “commencement certificate” from Makana Path in Texas. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom Family Reunion star Farrah Abraham is working on her mental health and is proud of the work she is putting in.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Farrah checked herself into an inpatient trauma treatment center last month.

Farrah’s admission to the center came on the heels of her arrest in Hollywood when she says she was wrongfully accused of slapping a security guard and claims she was assaulted while being handcuffed.

The 30-year-old controversial reality TV star recently shared some accolades she received since completing her treatment.

Teen Mom Family Reunion star Farrah Abraham shows off ‘Commencement Certificate’ from trauma treatment center

Farrah took to her Instagram Stories where she first shared a selfie in which she gave a big smile to the camera as she held up a “Commencement Certificate.”

The certificate credited Farrah with “the successful completion of the Intensive Healing Program at Makana Path,” dated 3/28/2022 and signed by the program’s Executive Director and a Counselor.

“12 step certified,” Farrah captioned the pic. “This means the world.”

Pic credit: @farrahabraham/Instagram

According to their website, Makana Path in Elgin, Texas is a detox and intensive healing program. Makana Path offers Trauma-Informed care, likely the program Farrah enrolled in, which works to “gently uncover each client’s respective trauma to heal its wounds.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Farrah asked to be a sponsor two weeks after treatment

In addition to showing her Commencement Certificate, Farrah shared that she was also asked to be a sponsor at Makana Path. In a later Instagram Story, Farrah posted another selfie, this time captioned with a slider sticker that read, “When it’s only been 2 weeks certified & your asked to be a sponsor.”

Makana Path, like many other treatment facilities, also offers aftercare plans for their patients. As an alumnus, Farrah becoming a sponsor would mean she could help patients stay accountable by checking in regularly with them.

Pic credit: @farrahabraham/Instagram

Since completing treatment, Farrah has shared her desire to pursue a career in stand-up comedy, much to the surprise of her fans and critics.

Apparently, Farrah has already been working on becoming a comedienne. She recently told Howie Mandel during his podcast, Howie Mandel Does Stuff, that she was performing a skit when she shared a video claiming to sell her poop in jars.

“I think it’s a comedic, funny thing to talk about,” Farrah told Howie of selling poop in a jar. When Howie revealed that he genuinely believed Farrah was selling her feces, she remarked, “I’m pretty good at what I do.”

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.