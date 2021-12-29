Farrah Abraham pays tribute to daughter Sophia’s late father Derek Underwood on 13th anniversary of his death

Farrah Abraham celebrated Derek Underwood’s life on the anniversary of his death. Pic credit: MTV and Farrah Abraham/YouTube

Teen Mom: Family Reunion star Farrah Abraham remembered her daughter Sophia’s father, Derek Underwood, on the anniversary of his death.

Farrah’s story of teen pregnancy on Teen Mom OG was a lot different than her castmates’.

Becoming a mom at 17 was hard enough for Farrah, and on top of that, she had to deal with the death of her estranged boyfriend who was also the father of her child.

Farrah received the news via a phone call that Derek had passed away in car accident on Dec. 28, 2008, at the young age of 18 years old.

Although they weren’t on good terms at the time of his accident, Farrah called Derek Underwood her “first love, my only true love,” in her memoir, My Teenage Dream Ended.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion star Farrah Abraham pays tribute to Derek Underwood on anniversary of his death

Now, Farrah is reflecting on Derek’s death, 13 years after his fatal accident.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 28, Farrah paid tribute to Derek in a video montage set to the song Therapy by Peytan Porter.

Images of Derek’s headstone flashed in the montage, surrounded by fresh flowers and a Christmas wreath placed nearby by family.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

“13 years later, I’m grateful I see “FATHER” on your headstone today,” Farrah captioned her post.

“I’m grateful for our family, I’ve learned more about the human condition, bereavement, trauma, loss,& depression. Your life has made a world of difference to mine and so many others,” Farrah continued.

The 30-year-old MTV star added, “In Living Memory, Peace & Love to DEREK UNDERWOOD, The Love Of My Life & FATHER to our amazing & blessed @sophialabraham. A thank you, A good bye, A Always in my mind, giving me strength to make the world a better place 🙏 Blessed.”

Farrah and her daughter Sophia visit “Daddy Derek’s” gravesite every year, as some Teen Mom OG viewers might remember from Farrah’s time on the show.

Farrah Abraham admits ‘not getting over’ loss of Derek

Sadly, Sophia never met her father, as he passed away two months before her birth.

Earlier this year, Farrah opened up about struggling mentally with the loss and admitted to dealing with a great deal of sadness and depression since Derek’s passing.

“I just wanted to say, over the years, I’ve shared so much of my life when I have been deeply depressed, suicidal, probably mentally ill because of it,” Farrah shared.

Farrah explained that when it comes to dealing with loss, it’s extremely painful and something that doesn’t necessarily go away.

“It’s not pretty, it’s not like you’re gonna get over it,” Farrah admitted. “It’s none of those things.”

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8/7c on MTV followed by the premiere of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In.