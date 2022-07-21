Teen Mom OG: Farrah Abraham denies claim she was at a club with her 13-year-old daughter

Farrah Abraham claps back at critics. Pic credit: MTV

Farrah Abraham has brought controversy and drama to the Teen Mom OG franchise for years.

Since she was kicked off the show due to her adult entertainment activities. Due to her words and actions, fans wonder just how good of an influence she is on her daughter, Sophia.

Sophia recently turned 13 years old. A teenager who has now blossomed into a young woman.

Farrah herself has been under fire by critics on how she lets Sophia dress, her piercings, and her seemingly trying to let Sophia look and act older than she is.

Farrah has been put on blast yet again by Teen Mom fans and Farrah fault-finders regarding her daughter.

It appeared to observers that Farrah had taken her underage 13-year-old to a club; however, Farrah clapped back that that was not true.

Farrah Abraham denies that she took her daughter, Sophia Abraham, to a club

During an interview with TMZ, Farrah hit back at critics who were giving her grief for taking Sophia to a club at only 13 years of age.

Farrah relayed that she took Sophia and her friends to a concert for all ages at The Empire Control Room in Texas.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

She stated that there was no minimum age to get into the venue for the concert and that it was better for the girls if she tagged along to show them how to have fun and stay safe in a venue like that.

However, some critics still thought it careless of Farrah to take a 13-year-old and her friends to a place like this, even though any age could attend.

Farrah also let viewers know that she had nothing to drink at the concert but instead was chugging down some good ole fashioned water.

What has Farrah been doing since returning from her trauma treatment?

Since returning from the trauma treatment center, Farrah has been going through a 12-step program for substance abuse. She mentioned that this has helped her tremendously with life in general and parenting Sophia.

After leaving the treatment center, Farrah announced that she would be making a move into comedy. However, this new career venture has been put on pause by Farrah… for now.

Instead of making her way to the next comedian, Farrah will be going through some legal issues, as back in June, she was charged with battery from the incident back in January.

During that particular occurrence, Farrah allegedly slapped a security guard while out at a club, but she has pled not guilty.

Hopefully, the 12-step program continues to help Farrah: with parenting, substance abuse, her temper, and life in general.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.