Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham throws shade at Maci Bookout after premiere of Teen Mom Family Reunion

Farrah Abraham stirred up drama after the premiere of Teen Mom Family Reunion. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham threw major shade at her castmate Maci Bookout following the premiere of Teen Mom Family Reunion.

Farrah Abraham hasn’t even appeared on TMFR yet, but she’s already stirring the pot.

As Farrah promised Teen Mom viewers, the Family Reunion brought plenty of drama after its premiere episode saw Jade Cline and Ashley Jones get into an altercation.

Farrah Abraham comments on Teen Mom Family Reunion after its premiere, calls out Maci Bookout

After the episode aired, Farrah took to her Instagram Stories, where she gave her two cents about the show and threw some shade at her co-star, Maci Bookout.

“Well, I guess I needed to get on my Stories and just well, Teen Mom was just kind of quiet last night, wasn’t it? Cuz I wasn’t there!” Farrah said in the video.

The 30-year-old adult film star continued, “So, I have to say when I get on I will definitely be watching with you guys but I know I wasn’t on the premiere of Teen Mom Family Reunion so, no duh there.”

“And I have to say, why is Maci like scared that I’m gonna show up but they invited me? I’m a little like conflicted. Isn’t that hypocritical? Is it literally like hypocrite land? I mean, they be hatin’ but they wanna be my friends. I just don’t understand.”

Farrah Abraham’s relationships with Teen Mom castmates

Farrah and Maci were once castmates on Teen Mom OG before Farrah left the franchise to pursue her career in adult entertainment.

Historically, Farrah never got along with the rest of the cast of Teen Mom OG, which also included Catelynn Baltierra and Amber Portwood.

Farrah’s return to MTV shocked many Teen Mom OG viewers, especially since she was notoriously a nightmare to work with, as evidenced by her actions during her time on the show.

Farrah, who shocked fans and critics by selling her poop in a jar, has been part of the hype for TMFR, appearing in promo videos and promising viewers plenty of drama.

It’s rumored that Farrah’s surprise appearance on TMFR caused an uproar among the cast and several fights broke out.

One fight was reportedly between Farrah and Cheyenne Floyd, a current cast member from Teen Mom OG. Farrah claimed there was physical violence at the TMFR resort and said she was “sneak attacked” by her castmates.

Farrah is known to bring the drama wherever she goes – her mom Debra even admitted she was hired on TMFR to “bring the drama” – so get ready for her debut this season on the spinoff show.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.