Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers call out Briana DeJesus for being ‘dramatic’ during failed obstacle course

Briana DeJesus came under fire by Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers for her performance on the obstacle course. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus laughed about her performance during the Teen Mom Family Reunion obstacle course, but viewers didn’t find her behavior as funny as she did.

During this week’s episode of TMFR, Cheyenne Floyd’s baby daddy Cory Wharton showed up and surprised the moms and dads with an outdoor obstacle course.

Briana DeJesus becomes dehydrated, faints during obstacle course on Teen Mom Family Reunion

For the challenge, the cast had to climb through an elaborate, inflatable bouncy house as a team. Briana offered to take two turns on the course since her team was one person short than their opposing team.

Briana went all out, determined to help her team win, but after she took her second turn, she had trouble breathing and dropped to the ground, repeatedly screaming, “I can’t breathe!”

Eventually she fainted and was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. It turned out Briana was dehydrated and exhausted from exerting herself in the heat.

Briana joked about the ordeal ahead of the episode, explaining to her fans that although she laughs about it now, she’s “glad nothing serious happened.”

Teen Mom Family Reunion viewers mock Briana DeJesus for ‘dramatic’ performance

After the episode aired, however, TMFR viewers didn’t find Briana’s stint as funny as she did. They took to Twitter to voice their dissent.

“She’s screaming she can’t breathe, BUt she’s screaming it 🤣 the drama, b***h you just ran too much 😕,” wrote one TMFR fan. “That was so put on. I don’t care what annnnyone says.”

Another expressed, “Briana needs to work out more bc an inflatable obstacle course should NOT almost take you out Mother Earth. Smh.”

“Having surgery without working out, shows how dangerous it could be to do sports activity,” noted another TMFR viewer. “You have to work out to maintain your health. Those fat injections can’t sustain strenuous physical activity.”

Briana has undergone multiple cosmetic surgeries, including breast enhancements, a Brazilian butt lift, and a tummy tuck.

Pic credit: @ClaraMcNally81/@iAmLittleLovey/@pryncessdi/@PinkGlitz_84/Twitter

Another TMFR viewer called out Briana for claiming she couldn’t breathe while simultaneously screaming.

“If you’re yelling ‘I can’t breathe!’ You CAN breathe!” the comment read. “Also- you’re not supposed to chug to hydrate, you take small sips. Glad Brianna is okay.”

This isn’t the first time TMFR fans have called out Briana for acting overly dramatic. Ahead of the premiere of the season, viewers said Briana was acting like a “drama queen” during her scream therapy exercise.

Briana’s confession about Ashley Jones being “fake” turned into a heated altercation when her BFF Jade Cline stepped in and made the issue about herself and Ashley.

So far, Briana has been a big part of the drama this season. Although TMFR fans call her a “drama queen,” most viewers have been begging for more excitement within the franchise.

In fact, Briana’s nemesis, Kail Lowry, recently admitted during an episode of her podcast Coffee Convos, “I hate to say it, but Briana, at this point, has carried the entire show.”

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.