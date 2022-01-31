Teen Mom Family Reunion: Kail Lowry claims MTV producers ‘staged’ scenes with Briana DeJesus

Kail Lowry gave another recap of Teen Mom Family Reunion and accused MTV of “staging” scenes with Briana DeJesus. Pic credit: MTV

Kail Lowry accused MTV of “staging” scenes involving her castmate and nemesis, Briana DeJesus, during filming for Teen Mom Family Reunion.

Although Kail chose not to film for TMFR, the Teen Mom 2 star has had plenty to say about the newest Teen Mom spinoff show.

The 29-year-old reality TV star and podcast host has used her podcast platform to call out Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline, who both had plenty to say in response to her criticism.

Kail Lowry says Teen Mom Family Reunion scenes were ‘reversed’

During the most recent episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos with co-host Lindsie Chrisley, Kail accused MTV’s producers of “staging” scenes, particularly ones with Briana DeJesus and Devoin Austin.

When Kail’s co-host, Lindsie Chrisley, brought up the fact that she felt a lot of the scenes seemed staged, Kail chimed in and said, “Yeah, 100%.”

Later in the podcast, Kail admitted, “A little birdie did talk to me last week and told me that in Episode 2, a lot of those scenes were actually reversed.”

Kail then talked about the scene from last week’s episode of TMFR when Briana called Devoin to invite him to join her at the resort to film. According to Kail, Devoin was already there, insinuating that producers staged the call.

Kail Lowry claims Briana DeJesus inviting Devoin Austin to TMFR was ‘staged’

Kail continued, “I know for a fact, because [Devoin] was texting me. He was already there for like days and days and then he only went into the house, or the hotel or whatever they were at, for like a day. So, when Briana calls him to like (in air quotes) invite him, he was already going.”

“I hate to say it, but Briana, at this point, has carried the entire show,” Kail added.

Kail isn’t wrong — Briana DeJesus’s scenes during TMFR have brought the drama to viewers so far this season. Briana started things off during Episode 1 when she called out Ashley Jones during a scream therapy session among the group.

And it looks as though Briana is going to bring even more entertainment – previews for this week’s episode show Briana getting injured during one of the group activities and getting taken away via ambulance.

Farrah Abraham has yet to make her debut on TMFR, but it looks as though she may be appearing on the next episode as well, so be sure to tune in and keep up with the ongoing drama.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.